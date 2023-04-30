Watch The American Idol Audience ​Boo Katy Perry

On a recent episode of American Idol, Katy Perry learned the hard way that just because she’s a Grammy-nominated, chart-topping pop superstar, that doesn’t mean an audience will always love her.

The singer drew some serious heat from the crowd at the latest live taping in Hawaii after she gave a piece of her mind to contestant Nutsa Buzaladze, who has developed a following thanks to her must-see, energetic performances.

Buzaladze once again delivered an electrifying showing, this time of the song “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. While those in attendance seemed on board with what the singer showcased, Perry had a bit of somewhat harsh criticism to share.

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” Perry told the potential star musician. “Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that’s gonna be hard.”

Those in attendance booed Perry loudly in response to her comments. While she might not have loved that reaction, fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan cheered at the noise, saying, “Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed.”

Despite the audience’s negative reaction, Perry did not seem upset by the booing.

“Okay, first time in six seasons, woo hoo,” she commented as something of a dismissal of the jeers.

She then explained to Buzaladze what she meant, hopefully smoothing it all out. “What I’m saying is that I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too.” Perry ended things on a lighter note, adding, “I’d love to see that, and I think America might too.”

The twenty-first season of American Idol began on February 19 of this year, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as judges. The show, which had previously been canceled by Fox, returned after a short break and moved to ABC in March 2018.

This season is still in its early days, and at this point, it’s anyone’s guess who might make it into the top 10 and beyond.

Watch the performance – and listen as Perry gets booed – below.