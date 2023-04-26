Watch the Trailer for Pedro Pascal’s Gay Western Movie

After much anticipation, the long-awaited (okay, not that long) trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming short film Strange Way of Life has finally been released.

A quick glance shows that it promises to be the romantic and nostalgic affair many hoped it would be, but it also looks like it will be full of film noir-style violence and intrigue.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, the 30-minute film follows the story of Silva, a cowboy traveling on horseback across the desert to reunite with his old friend, Sheriff Jake, after 25 years apart.

Once reunited, though, Silva learns that his journey was not just for simple reminiscing between pals.

The trailer follows the release of the film’s poster, which showcased Pascal and Hawke in a highly-saturated, colorful Western backdrop, hinting the film may feature a whimsical and playful atmosphere.

Though nobody has seen it yet, Strange Way of Life has already been compared to the LGBTQ 2005 blockbuster Brokeback Mountain, a movie that Almodóvar was originally approached to direct but ultimately turned down.

In an interview with IndieWire, the director explained that he did not believe he would have complete freedom and independence to make the film he wanted.

“I think Ang Lee made a wonderful movie, but I never believed that they would give me complete freedom and independence to make what I wanted,” Almodóvar said. “Nobody told me that — they said, ‘You can do whatever you want,’ but I knew that there was a limitation.”

Strange Way of Life is slated to make its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in mid-May. The film also marks Almodóvar’s second English-language short project after The Human Voice, which was released in 2020.