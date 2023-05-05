5 Drag Race Winners Who Deserve To Return

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 is in full swing, and it seems like everyone has moved on from the glamour and grandiosity that was RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7. That season will forever be remembered as the long-awaited all-winners run. Thankfully, after years of anticipation, the final product did not disappoint, and it will surely be known forever as one of the best (if not the best) season of the Emmy-winning reality staple.

Will RuPaul and World of Wonder ever do that again? Pull from only past winners for a season that will crown another Queen of Queens? It’s entirely possible, and at this point, there are just enough former winners who have yet to return to make it happen…though it’s likely some don’t want to bother.

If there is going to be a second installment of the all-winners season, here are five queens we’d love to see return for more.

Bob the Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen emerged as the clear frontrunner of season eight, leaving her competitors with little hope of victory. Since winning, Bob has made a name for herself as both an interviewer and a podcast host. Her fame reached new heights when she became one of the three stars of HBO’s acclaimed reality show, We’re Here.

Although fans eagerly anticipated Bob’s return to the screen in the seventh installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, they were left wondering why she was absent. Shedding light on the matter, Bob candidly shared on her podcast Sibling Rivalry that she was overlooked for the season, saying, “I want everyone to know I was not busy. I literally just did not get a call. They did not reach out to me. So I want everyone to know: I was free as a bird with its tail in the breeze.” In a further display of camaraderie, she revealed, “I was helping Monet get ready, actually.”

Sasha Velour

Going into the finale of season nine, Sasha Velour wasn’t guaranteed the win. But the moment she removed her wig, revealing a cascade of rose petals, it was over. That moment, etched in the memories of fans worldwide, solidified Velour’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of drag.

Since her triumph, she has unapologetically pursued her out-there artistic endeavors. Despite her undeniable talent, it feels as though it has been some time since the world has truly heard from Velour. As fans eagerly anticipate her triumphant return to the spotlight, it wouldn’t be surprising if an invitation to participate in a future all-winners season was extended to her.

Lawrence Chaney

In line with the precedent set by RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, which featured a winner from an international edition, it would be fitting for the next season to do the same. Among the queens who have emerged victorious in the numerous foreign spin-offs, Lawrence Chaney stands out as a fantastic choice, though they are not the only contender who would make for great TV.

Hailing from Scotland, Chaney captivated audiences in the United Kingdom with their undeniable talent and charisma, ultimately claiming victory in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Since their triumph, Chaney has remained active in the entertainment industry abroad, engaging in various television appearances and radio work. An invitation to participate in an upcoming season would provide Chaney with an unparalleled opportunity to introduce themselves to American audiences on a grand scale.

Bianca Del Rio

Dominating season six, Bianca Del Rio effortlessly claimed the crown and has since established herself as one of the most accomplished and successful queens to emerge from the series.

Del Rio’s post-victory journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her extensive touring endeavors have taken her around the globe, and she regularly tantalizes audiences with her razor-sharp wit and impeccable comedic timing. She also ventured into the world of acting, starring in the popular production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in several locations worldwide.

She has also showcased her talents as a writer, producer, and actor in the first two installments of the Hurricane Bianca film series, leaving fans eagerly anticipating a potential third installment.

The buzz surrounding Del Rio’s return was evident when the cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 was announced, and her absence was duly noted. After the cast was revealed, she tweeted, “Sorry, I was busy,” which prompted a witty response from Shea Couleé, who playfully remarked, “No you weren’t.”

Symone

Despite the relatively short time that has passed since Symone’s crowning as the champion of season 13, we firmly believe that it is not too soon for her to make a comeback. While it may feel like her reign just began, remember that three winners have been crowned since then, including the completion of the latest RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season.

From the very moment Symone graced the werk room with her presence, she captivated audiences with her undeniable star power and magnetic presence. While it is always a delight to see returning queens from much earlier seasons, Symone’s case is an exception. The Arkansas-born beauty has left an indelible mark on the show and the people want more!