5 Guests Beyoncé Should Bring Out On Her Renaissance Tour

In just one day, Beyoncé will kick off what is certainly one of the most highly-anticipated tours of the year – of the past several years, really. The superstar is scheduled to kick off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm on May 10, and the trek is currently planned into September, when she’s going to wrap in New Orleans.

Tickets for the tour sold out in seconds, and the Grammy champion added many additional dates in an attempt to keep up with demand, though that’s simply impossible when it comes to Beyoncé. The singer has remained silent – as is her way – regarding a setlist, production, and even special guests, and it’s likely that no one will know anything about the show until it happens for the first time and pictures and videos are shared on social media.

Beyoncé has never been huge on bringing out guests or having musicians open for her while on tour, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream. So, just ahead of the beginning of The Renaissance World Tour, here are a handful of artists who would be dream guests at any show.

Honey Dijon

Honey Dijon is credited as a producer on Beyoncé’s Renaissance, which instantly makes her a perfect fit for the tour. But her role goes beyond her credits, as she embodies the very inspiration behind the album itself: trans women of color.

Dijon could come out as a “guest” performer and captivate the audience with her tunes like “Cozy” or “Alien Superstar,” which she co-produced. If Beyoncé wants to take it up a notch, Dijon could even hype up the crowd with a set of her own before the main act heads to the stage. Perhaps she could even fill in between songs while the Queen manages her costume changes. There’s plenty of room for Honey Dijon on the Renaissance Tour and it would be a treat for everyone if she were to make an appearance.

Ts Madison

Another black trans woman who could also make a great addition to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is Ts Madison. Although she is best known as one of the rotating judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race, she has had a full career outside of just that one program – one that Beyoncé is very much aware of.

In fact, one of Beyoncé’s songs, “Cozy,” samples one of Madison’s viral videos, and listeners know her voice from the “Bitch, I’m Black” line. It may not be a lot, but it would be an exciting moment if Madison were to come out during the show and actually say those words once or twice.

While it may not be a seamless fit in terms of the overall production, it would still be a fantastic way to include her in the show and give her a chance to shine – as well as to underline the fact that this album is for the LGBTQ community. It’s clear that Beyoncé is conscious of the contributions of black trans women like Madison and Honey Dijon, and it would be a meaningful gesture for her to invite them to be a part of the tour.

Big Freedia

The New Orleans-based artist’s vocals have been featured on the two most recent Beyoncé albums, making him a familiar presence to many fans. Big Freedia was prominently featured on “Formation,” the lead single from Lemonade, and then again on “Break My Soul,” the first song released from Renaissance. As a result, many Beyoncé fans have discovered and become fans of Freedia and his music.

It would be stunning to see him as a guest or even as an opener for the Renaissance Tour, although it doesn’t look like there will be any musicians getting the audience going for this trek. Nonetheless, it’s clear that Beyoncé and Big Freedia have a strong musical connection, and their collaboration would be a welcome addition to any live show.

Nile Rodgers

Although Nile Rodgers is not credited as a featured artist on Renaissance, he played a significant role in the album’s production. In fact, he now shares a Grammy with Beyoncé as he co-wrote the song “Cuff It,” which won Best R&B Song at the most recent ceremony.

Aside from his behind-the-scenes work on the album, Rodgers would be a truly awesome addition to the live show. He is a beloved musician in his own right, and thanks to his pioneering work with Chic in the early days of disco, his influence can be heard all over Renaissance, and his presence on stage would be a treat for fans.

Grace Jones

Although it may seem unlikely, a collaboration between Beyoncé and the legendary Grace Jones on stage would cause a freak out. Jones lent her powerful vocals to the song “Move” alongside Tems on Renaissance, showcasing her continued relevance and never ending inspiration in the music industry.

If Jones were to step in for a surprise appearance during the Renaissance Tour, it would be a true show-stopping moment. However, if Jones were to perform, she should be given more than just one song, as she has a respected and important discography of her own. As a well-respected artist in her own right, it’s likely that Beyoncé is a fan of Jones, and a collaboration between the two would be an unforgettable moment in music history.

It’s worth mentioning that Jones likely holds a special place in her heart for Renaissance, as received her second career Grammy nomination for her work on the album.