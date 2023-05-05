5 Must-Hear Gay Albums Coming in May

The five albums featured below come from a healthy mix of artists who either identify as part of the LGBTQ community or have demonstrated their love and support for their lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer fans.

There’s a lot of pop coming in May, but not just one kind – and yes, there are a lot of different styles under the umbrella of “pop music.” And look out for some really interesting dance and alternative work as well!

As May begins, it’s time to check out some new tunes from superstars, lesser-known talents, and even one brand new superduo who might just be your new favorite act.

Here are five albums coming in May by queer artists or artists the community holds dear.

Olivia Newton-John – Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection (Vol. 1)

Release Date: May 5

It’s almost been a year since Olivia Newton-John passed away, but her legacy lives on through her fans and her work. Fortunately for her followers, there is even more to come. The singer’s first posthumous release, Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection (Vol. 1), is set to arrive a few days into May. This CD seems to be just the beginning of a longer effort, so fans can likely anticipate more music in the future.

Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection (Vol. 1) features collaborations with some of Newton-John’s favorite musicians and friends, including Paul Anka and Chloe Lattanzi (Newton-John’s daughter).

The Grease star began promoting the album last year with those two. More recently, her collaboration with Dolly Parton on a reworked version of “Jolene” was shared.

Kaytraminé (Kaytranada and Aminé) – Kaytraminé

Release Date: May 12

If you haven’t heard of Kaytranada or Aminé, then you most likely haven’t heard of the dynamic super duo, Kaytraminé. These two successful artists have come together to create incredible dance music that is sure to get you moving.

Kaytranada, who is openly gay, has won two dance/electronic Grammys and was even nominated for Best New Artist. Aminé has also made his mark in the music industry with his contributions to hip-hop and dance, which earned him a Grammy nomination.

With their powers combined, Kaytraminé has already unleashed their first single, “4EVA,” which features vocals by Pharrell. This infectious track is a must-listen and a great introduction to the magic of Kaytraminé. If you’re looking for a new act to try this month, begin with Kaytraminé!

Jonas Brothers – The Album

Release Date: May 12

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCD8RHFye80

The Jonas Brothers’ journey to The Album has been anything but easy, but the trio is finally set to release their highly anticipated project.

The brothers made their comeback in 2019 with Happiness Begins, and they haven’t slowed down since.

Sadly though, not every release has been a hit. In fact, since finishing up their promotion for Happiness Begins, they’ve dropped 10 singles, but it appears that only one or two of these cuts will make it onto the full-length album.

Their latest single “Waffle House” is a certified bop that proves that even when they don’t top the charts, every release from the Jonas Brothers is worth a listen.

Kesha – Gag Order

Release Date: May 19

It’s been a long three years since Kesha released her last album High Road, which arrived just before the pandemic. None of the album’s singles, including the Big Freedia-assisted track “Raising Hell,” performed particularly well, which could be attributed to the world closing down…hopefully.

Kesha recently announced that her fifth full-length album, Gag Order, will be released mid-May.

She wasted no time giving her fans a sneak peek by dropping a pair of singles just days after revealing the album’s title, release date, and striking cover art. These tunes, “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line,” were released on April 28, and they showcase a new direction for Kesha’s sound that is very different from the electro-pop style that launched her to stardom.

Gag Order is expected to be more personal and introspective, showcasing from her life as she fights for creative freedom and seeks to prove that she has been telling the truth about her sexual assault case against her producer Dr. Luke.

Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine

Release Date: May 26

Arlo Parks made a major impact on the global music scene in 2021 with her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, a huge success in her home country of the U.K., earning her multiple Grammy nominations. Now, she’s back with her follow-up My Soft Machine, and things look promising.

The openly bisexual musician has already released two singles, “Impurities” and “Weightless,” both of which have been well-received by fans and critics alike. Parks may not be a traditional hitmaker, but her music is some of the best out there, and she’s certainly worth checking out if you’re in the mood to discover something new.