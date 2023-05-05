5 Must-Hear Gay Albums In June 2023

June is, of course, Pride month. It’s also turning out to be a huge period for exciting new releases, as it seems like everyone wants to conquer the summer with a new smash and a must-hear album.

There are plenty of major stars in the music industry releasing new albums in June – Foo Fighters, Niall Horan, and even Kelly Clarkson – but there are also a ton of LGBTQ artists who scheduled their drops for this month. This time around, the list of the five must-hear collections are all from stars of the community. Amazingly, the ranking still includes a variety of genres and acts from all the letters and eras.

Here are five must-hear albums coming in June 2023 by LGBTQ artists.

Jake Shears – Last Man Dancing

Release Date: June 2

While Jake Shears is widely recognized as a co-founder of the Scissor Sisters, he has also established his own successful career. If you haven’t explored his solo music, now is an opportune moment. Mark your calendars for June 2 when his sophomore album Last Man Dancing will be released, five years after his debut project all on his own.

True to its name, the album guarantees to get you grooving, and preview tracks like “Devil Came Down the Dance Floor” and “Too Much Music” offer a glimpse of the exhilarating enjoyment that awaits on this full-length record.

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Release Date: June 2

As he neared his fiftieth birthday, Wainwright concluded his latest album, Folkocracy, which sees him delving into his early influences and drawing inspiration from his renowned folk artist father. With a desire to pay homage to that era and its timeless music, Wainwright collaborates with a diverse array of notable artists and extraordinary talents on covers of historic classics and standards, bringing the old into the now.

Some of the remarkable individuals joining Wainwright on Folkocracy include Anohni, Andrew Bird, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Madison Cunningham, Chaka Khan, John Legend, and Nicole Scherzinger, among numerous others.

Christine and the Queens – Paranoïa, Angels, True Love

Release Date: June 9

Continuing his musical journey from last year’s album Redcar les adorables étoiles, French musician Christine and the Queens underwent a name change but has now returned to the familiar moniker for his latest release. This upcoming album includes collaborations with the legendary Madonna (multiple songs, actually) as well as the talented and rising 070 Shake. Throughout the first half of 2023, the indie darling has already treated fans to a selection of singles, building anticipation for the album’s arrival, and tracks like “Tears Can Be So Soft” and “To Be Honest” have resonated with listeners, while the eagerly awaited Madonna duets are yet to be unveiled.

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Release Date: June 9

After a five-year hiatus, Janelle Monáe has finally returned to the music scene, and her comeback is thrilling to watch and hear. Monáe recently announced her new album The Age of Pleasure, along with the release of her single “Lipstick Lover.” That tune was actually teased at her Met Gala after-party. Is there any better place to play a new song?

This highly anticipated project marks Monáe’s first complete album in half a decade since her acclaimed release, Dirty Computer. The full-length propelled her to new heights, garnering critical acclaim for standout tracks like “Pynk” and “Make Me Feel” and even securing a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. Despite her ventures into the film industry, Monáe remains dedicated to her musical roots, and The Age of Pleasure promises to be a standout release of 2023.

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast

Release Date: June 23

The anticipation surrounding Kim Petras’ debut album is off the charts. Despite her extensive discography comprising mixtapes, EPs, and other projects, fans have eagerly awaited a full-length album from her for a long time, and they’re about to receive it.In the past year alone, Petras achieved remarkable milestones, including a No. 1 hit and a Grammy win, cementing her status as a groundbreaking and history-making musician. She recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the nostalgic anthem “Alone,” which serves as the latest single from her highly anticipated album, Feed The Beast. This LP has the potential to become one of the most outstanding dance-pop offerings of 2023, as she’s shown before that she can deliver a bop.