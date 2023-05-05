5 Queens Who Deserve A Turn On RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Between the 15 regular seasons, a lot of queens have walked into the Werk Room on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Many who didn’t come out on top have gone on to return for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, though only a small portion of those second-time attempts have resulted in a crown. That means there are still dozens of queens who have tried and failed to win the show, but who are still remembered by fans everywhere as TV favorites.

There are countless options for producers to pick from when compiling a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, so there are sure to be many more seasons of the program in the future. As we prepare for the eighth season, which begins on Friday, May 12, let’s take a look at a handful of queens who have captured the hearts of millions but who have yet to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars…at least so far.

Peppermint

Peppermint solidified her position in the top four in season nine after going head-to-head with Sasha Velour. As one of only two queens to make it as a runner-up with just one challenge win, Peppermint is poised to take a future crown. Her impressive track record in past lip-sync showdowns, including her “assassination” of Cynthia Lee Fontaine, has cemented her position as a formidable contender. In addition to her RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, Peppermint has also performed in the Broadway show Head Over Heels.

Kim Chi

Kim Chi earned a special place in the hearts of fans with her anime-style makeup and sharp wit. Her incredible talent was on full display during her appearance on season eight, where she battled fiercely against Bob the Drag Queen and Naomi Smalls in the finale. Chi’s recent accomplishments include an appearance on the hit show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star and a significant following on social media. She has been busy building her cosmetics brand, and has at one point stated that All Stars doesn’t really interest her, but hopefully she changes her mind!

Kameron Michaels

Known as the “Bodybuilder Barbie,” Kameron Michaels proved herself to be a fierce competitor on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Despite her quiet demeanor, Kameron’s talent for lip-syncing was unmatched, as she battled her way to the finale, winning an impressive three LSFYLs along the way.

Kameron’s tenacity was on full display when she made Drag Race “herstory” by lip-syncing for her life four times in a row and still making it to the end. In the spirit of showcasing the full spectrum of drag performers, it’s time to bring the muscular (and yes, hunky) queen back to the mainstage once again.

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode dominated the competition on season 12 with four main challenge wins and three mini challenge wins. For a while, it seemed like she may very well win her season, as her track record is one of the best in Drag Race history, and her impeccable eye for fashion is unrivaled.

Despite the lack of drama in Season 12, Gigi’s performances were some of the finest in the entire series, including standout moments in “I’m That Bitch” and Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical. She also served as one of the creative minds behind many of Symone’s iconic looks in season 13, including the unforgettable finale outfits. It’s clear that Gigi Goode has what it takes to make it to the end in a future RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season as well.

Asia O’Hara

Asia O’Hara, also known as Madame Butterface to some, was somehow both a compassionate and formidable force on season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and fans miss seeing her on TV!

Although she stumbled during the finale’s lip sync in a moment that saw her butterflies fail to provide any amount of fantasy, she has the talent to make it to the top again, and maybe even win. If given another chance – which she has earned – Asia could redeem herself and prove that she’s not defined by one mistake.