5 Things To Know About Owenn

Taylor Swift is smack dab in the middle of her The Eras Tour, which is well on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing musical treks of all time. It was near-impossible to snag tickets, and each and every show is sold out. This is nothing new for the headliner, but it’s major for all nine of the opening acts.

One of the nine musicians lucky enough to land a slot on The Eras Tour is Owenn, who may very well be the least-known of the bunch. Some Swifties are familiar with his work, but it’s mostly outside of music. In fact, he’s only just beginning to dip his toes into creating and performing his own work, and yet here he is, on the biggest stage possible!

Owenn begins opening for Swift – alongside fellow musicians like Girl in Red and Phoebe Bridgers – on May 28, and he’s only appearing at a handful of shows. For those who want to know a bit more about the man before he takes to the stage, read on.

Taylor Swift Helped Him Sign His Label Deal

Owenn’s journey to securing his first record deal took an unexpected twist with the intervention of none other than Swift herself. He one day found himself on the receiving end of her influential outreach, as she personally contacted the head of her record label and enthusiastically endorsed Owenn’s talent, urging them to give him a listen.

“She actually contacted the head of Republic herself on my behalf, which was kind of crazy,” Owenn stated during an interview shared around the time of his signing. “I get to the meeting. They were like ‘Yo, why is Taylor Swift so adamant about us signing you? We want to see you perform!’”

📱IG | @OwennMusic, who has been a dancer for @taylorswift13 and who co-starred in the Lover music video, shares during his insta live how Taylor directly contacted the head of Republic Records to help him get signed. His new single Baby Girl is out now! pic.twitter.com/1MDd39Kd9k — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️💜 (@swifferupdates) April 4, 2021

He’s Been On Tour With Swift Before

Known then as Christian Owens, he worked as one of Swift’s backup dancers during her 1989 Tour and Reputation Tours. While Owenn hadn’t yet stepped into the spotlight as a musician showcasing his own songs, his talent as a dancer allowed him to contribute to Swift’s live performances and prepare himself to stand in front of massive crowds. Back then, Owenn’s role as a part of Swift’s entourage granted him a front-row seat to witness the magic of her shows, setting the stage for the path that lay ahead in his artistic career.

He Was Featured In Her “Lover” Music Video

Owenn’s big break may have come when he was cast as the love interest alongside Swift in her music video for the single “Lover.” The connection between the two artists was undeniable, and his performance helped capture the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. As expected, the visual’s charm propelled the song into the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart. Swift’s artistry, once again, garnered acclaim as “Lover” secured a nomination for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards. While the trophy eluded her grasp, the recognition solidified Swift’s status as a songwriter and performer, captivating audiences with her musical prowess. Fans still love the single and the video, and Owenn was at least partially to thank for its success.

He Has Worked With Many Stars

While Owenn’s touring and music video collaborations with Swift undoubtedly drew significant attention, he hasn’t only worked with her. Beyond his affiliation with the chart-topper, Owenn’s illustrious resume boasts a myriad of noteworthy experiences alongside some of the industry’s biggest names. According to reports, he has also worked with celebrated artists such as Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna. He also reportedly helped choreograph part of Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour.

He’s Just Getting Started Musically

Having established himself as a prominent dancer and choreographer, Owenn is now venturing into the realm of music on his own. With the remarkable opportunity to join Swift’s tour as an opening act, he is poised to introduce his musical talents to a vast and eager audience, and this may be what it takes to help him “break.”

Although Owenn’s current musical repertoire comprises only a few released songs and a very concise EP, his upcoming projects are already hotly anticipated. He surely has something in the works, as he’ll want to capitalize on what may very well be the biggest moment of his career thus far – and his best chance to drop a future hit.