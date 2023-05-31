Alyssa Farrah Griffin Says The Right Is Moving Into Totalitarianism

Alyssa Farrah Griffin, The View talk show host and a former White House Strategic Communications Director under Donald Trump, called out recent anti-trans protests against Target during a CNN roundtable discussion last week following the retail giant’s decision to remove some LGBTQ Pride-themed products after multiple threats to employee safety.

Griffin said she believes the shift in attitude surrounding the trans community has come from the 2015 Supreme Court decison to legalize same-sex marriage, which has created a backlash from people not supportive of LGBTQ equality.

This backlash, she said, is leading to fear-mongering and threats, pushing away the traditional conservative idea of personal rights and embracing totalitarianism.

“This is where I get frustrated with my friends on the right,” she said. “You can personally have whatever view you want to in your home about the ‘LGBTQ agenda,’ about gender, about sexuality, and you have the right to raise your children that way.

“You have a right to not buy things at Target. You do not have the right to tell other kids you can’t read this book or they can’t talk about their gay friends or they can’t buy this shirt at Target.”

She went as far as to say the boycotts did not stem from conservative ideas.

“That’s not a conservative position — that’s frankly a very totalitarian position. We are going way too far.”

Following Trump’s CNN Town Hall, Griffin described the twice-impeached president as a “ranting, raving lunatic who sided with Vladimir Putin.”

Trump responded on his Truth Social platform, calling Griffin a “loser” and a “backbencher” during his administration.

The conservative boycotts are resulting from Target selling pride products in stores, including rainbow clothing, decor, and “tuck friendly” swimwear for trans people, which some conservative outlets falsely reported were being marketed towards children.

Target’s crisis communications director, Kayla Castañeda, released a statement but remains unclear on what items will be continued to be removed.

“Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year,” the statement read.