Beyoncé Launched Her World Tour: See The Setlist

Beyoncé kicked off her first solo trek in seven years, The Renaissance World Tour, on Wednesday, May 10.

The global venture began in Stockholm, Sweden, and is expected to run for months, hitting several major cities and nations.

The sold-out event showed millions what she was bringing around the globe, as well as which tunes will be featured. The singer is notoriously quiet, and she doesn’t like to tell anyone what to expect or what she’s going to do until she’s ready to present it.

The three-hour-long concert featured the ultimate Grammy winner showcasing more than 40 of her biggest hits and deep cuts that her most diehard fans will know by heart.

The entirely queer affair focused heavily on her most recent album, Renaissance, but there was plenty of time for some of her older smashes as well, such as “Diva,” “Run the World (Girls),” “Savage,” “Crazy in Love” (ft. Jay-Z) and “Drunk in Love.”

Somewhat surprisingly, Bey left several of her No. 1 hits off the setlist. She doesn’t perform time-tested tunes like “Baby Boy,” “Irreplaceable,” “Check on It” or even “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” which must bum some in attendance out.

She also skips some other beloved smashes like “Deja Vu,” “Halo,” “If I Were A Boy,” and “Telephone,” her Lady Gaga collaboration that gay fans adore.

When someone has been doing this as long as she has, there are bound to be too many songs those buying tickets want to hear. (There simply isn’t time to perform them all!)

But for those who have passes to a future show on the Renaissance World Tour, don’t fret! If the setlist remains the same – or at least very similar, which it likely will, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Here is the full setlist from night one of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour:

“Dangerously in Love”

“Flaws and All”

“1+1”

“I Care / I’m Goin’ Down” (Mary J. Blige cover)

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams” (Medley)

“Lift Off” (from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne)

“7/11” (Interlude)

“Cuff It / Cuff It – Wetter Remix”

“Energy” (ft. Beam)

“Break My Soul / Break My Soul – The Queens Remix” (ft. Madonna)

“No Angel”

“Haunted”

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“My Power” (from The Lion King: The Gift)

“Black Parade”

“Savage Remix” (Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce)

“Partition”

“Yonce”

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied / Freakum Dress”

“Before I Let Go”

“Rather Die Young”

“Love on Top”

“Crazy in Love” (ft. Jay-Z)

“Plastic off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Naughty Girl”

“Move” (ft. Grace Jones)

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All up in Your Mind”

“Drunk in Love”

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Blow”

“Summer Renaissance”