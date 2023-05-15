Bianca Del Rio Returns To Host The Pit Stop

Can’t get enough of all things Drag Race? You’re in luck, as the most popular aftershow is making a comeback right alongside the standard series…and one of the best who’s ever played the game has returning to host.

Bianca Del Rio, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6, is back to host the weekly recap series “The Pit Stop” for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8. She returns after taking over hosting duties from Monét X Change, who was the most recent leader in a long line of queens who have helmed the program. In the past, fellow stars from the program such as Trixie Mattel, Raja, and Manila Luzon have all hosted the streaming show.

Del Rio and a special guest will analyze and critique the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 every week. Fans can check out the latest episode of “The Pit Stop” every Saturday on the official RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel – just a day after the new episode of the main show arrives on Paramount+.

Prepare for an exciting lineup of beloved queens in the new season of “The Pit Stop” as the confirmed guest hosts for this run of episodes includes:

Alaska (All Stars season 2 winner & season 5)

Kornbread (season 14)

Kylie Sonique Love (All Stars season 6 winner & season 2)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15)

Peppermint (season 9)

Sugar & Spice (season 15)

The first episode of the latest season of “The Pit Stop” is already out, and it features Del Rio and Alaska dishing on the highly-anticipated return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

This season’s returning contestants for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are ready to sashay their way towards the crown. The eighth installment of the series includes returning queens Alexis Michelle (season 9), Darienne Lake (season 6), Heidi N Closet (season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season 9), Jessica Wild (season 2), Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World season 1), Kahanna Montrese (season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7), and Naysha Lopez (season 8).

Del Rio and her friends are sure to have a lot to say about these queens and how well (or not well) they perform throughout the season as they werk their way toward the top.

​​The stakes are as high as ever in this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars as the competitors vie for a coveted cash prize of $200,000 and the opportunity to join the prestigious Drag Race Hall of Fame. Spicing things up a bit is the introduction of the first-ever Fame Games, which offers eliminated queens a chance to snatch a separate $50,000 prize, adding an extra layer of excitement and redemption to the competition.