Church Sign Broken After Rainbow Banners Erected on its Lawn

By John Riley on May 22, 2023 @JRileyMW
An LGBTQ-affirming church’s sign proclaiming “All Are Welcome” was broken in two over the weekend after the church erected a line of different colored banners, in the six colors of the original LGBTQ Pride flag, plus a seventh utilizing the colors of the transgender flag, on its front walkway.
The sign, which stands off to the side of the walkway leading up to the church’s main entrance, welcomes all people — gay and straight, liberal and conservative, transgender, and those of all racial backgrounds — to attend services at the church.
Rev. Cynthia Black, the rector of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, in Morristown, New Jersey, told the local news site Morristown Green about the vandalism. However, she could not definitively say that the rainbow banners incited it.
“If, in fact, someone did this intentionally, then obviously, it’s a sad day for our community,” Black said. “But it’s not going to deter us from doing what we do. Love is stronger than hate. That’s a principle Redeemer has lived by for a very long time.”
This is not the first time the church has flown Pride-themed banners.
Typically, the rainbow-colored banners are erected in June to mark LGBTQ Pride Month. But the Church of the Redeemer erected theirs earlier, in commemoration of a lesbian parishioner who died from COVID-19.
Black notes that, in past years, passersby have stopped to photograph the colorful flags, even posing in front of them. They then see the church’s welcome sign and, regardless of whether they enter, understand its message.
Black said everything seemed fine when she left the church around 9 p.m. last Friday. But by Saturday morning, a person walking their dog saw the vandalized sign and informed officials of it.
While the church has no surveillance cameras, Black hopes that cameras from nearby businesses may have captured video footage of the vandals.
While calling the vandalism “disconcerting” and “sad,” Black, who is gay, said she wasn’t particularly frightened about the incident.
As Morristown Green reports, there have been several other instances involving vandalism of local churches in recent years, though most have not been LGBTQ-related.
Unfortunately, repairing or replacing the sign will likely be too expensive for the church. It cost $15,000 to install the sign in 2015, and Black is doubtful insurance will cover repair costs.
“We operate on a deficit budget,” she said. “Just coming up with the deductible will be a challenge for us.”
By John Riley on April 19, 2023 @JRileyMW
A right-wing provocateur known for his activism opposing LGBTQ rights and mask mandates was recently kicked out of an Arizona bookstore after filming himself harassing people browsing a display featuring LGBTQ titles.
Ethan Schmidt-Crockett, 24, entered a Barnes & Noble store in Arizona -- it remains unclear which branch -- and filmed himself harassing people browsing in the store's LGBTQ "Read with Pride" section.
Schmidt-Crockett and an unidentified companion entered the store on Monday, and filmed themselves mocking and harassing customers while they perused through the titles, reports the UK-based newspaper Daily Mail.
By John Riley on April 17, 2023 @JRileyMW
Brendan Whitworth, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, issued a tepid statement seeming to apologize to the beer company's customers for any upset caused by promotionally partnering with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.
"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," Whitworth said in the statement. "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.
"My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.
By John Riley on April 21, 2023 @JRileyMW
Uganda's president has refused to sign a hardline anti-LGBTQ bill that imposes the death penalty for some offenses, sending the bill back to parliament for revisions that would allow some of those convicted under the law the chance for "rehabilitation."
President Yoweri Museveni announced his intentions on Thursday after meeting with ruling party members of parliament, who promised to try to amend the bill to meet Museveni's specifications.
According to a spokesman for Museveni, the Ugandan president did not take issue with the punishments proposed in the bill, even possible death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality" -- a term referring to same-sex relations where one partner has HIV, or a situation in which one of the partners cannot or does not freely consent. However, he did want parliament to look into "the issue of rehabilitation," reports Al Jazeera.
