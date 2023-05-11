Exclusive Trailer Premiere: Gay Film ‘The Neighbor’

In Italian filmmaker Pasquale Marrazzo’s forthcoming drama The Neighbor, two young men in a relationship are repeatedly bullied by a group of neo-Nazis. The increasingly virulent attacks test their love, and reveal an underlying loathing towards their relationship from family members.

The film, starring Michele Costabile and Jacopo Costantini, will be released in U.S. theaters on June 2, followed by a digital and DVD release on June 6 from Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment.

The film features a score is by noted composer Teho Teardo (House of Gucci).

Watch Metro Weekly‘s exclusive trailer premiere below: