GLAAD Media Awards: Night 2 Winners

On Saturday (May 13), GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) hosted the second of two installments of its annual GLAAD Media Awards. This ceremony marked the second half of the awards, following the initial celebration in Los Angeles in March.
The star-studded New York ceremony took place at the Hilton Midtown in New York City and was hosted by Harvey Guillén. During the show, winners were named for 18 out of the 33 categories. The other half had already been given out earlier this year in LA.
The party was planned around Maren Morris receiving the Excellence in Media Award, which was presented by Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Alyssa Edwards. She may have stolen the night, as she used her time on stage to praise the trans community and drag Tucker Carlson over his bigoted views and being fired from Fox News. Additionally, Jonathan Van Ness was honored with the Vito Russo Award, presented by musician Alok.
"Writing this movie was the greatest honor of my life. It's the thing I'm most proud of and I am so proud to be a member of the Writers Guild of America." @ihatejoelkim #GLAADawards #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/QyQvEIxaZt
— GLAAD (@glaad) May 14, 2023
Fire Island writer and star Joel Kim Booster also grabbed headlines as he showed his support for writer’s, who are currently on strike in Hollywood over low pay and the introduction of AI. His speech was the perfect blend of heartfelt, political, and funny.
Here is the full list of winners from night two of the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards:
Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV: Fire Island & Anything’s Possible (TIE)
Outstanding Reality Series: We’re Here
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action: Heartstopper
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated: Dead End: Paranormal Park
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Dove Cameron
Outstanding Broadway Production: A Strange Loop
Outstanding Video Game: Apex Legends
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “HIV in the Deep South” In Real Life
Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “Pride | To Be Seen” Soul of a Nation
Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special: “The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day” The 11th Hour
Outstanding Print Article: “Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line” by Madeleine Carlisle
Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19” by Nico Lang
Outstanding Blog: Mombian
Outstanding Podcast: TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones & Sibling Rivalry (TIE)
Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: “Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una ‘licencia para discriminar’ y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales” por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio
Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez” por Liliana Rosas y Silvana Flores
