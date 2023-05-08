Guardians Of The Galaxy Introduces A Lesbian Character

The third chapter of the beloved superhero blockbuster franchise Guardians of the Galaxy has hit theaters, and it’s already a mega-hit after just a few days. This time around, the latest film in the series brings with it the introduction of a new character, one who is especially worthy of noting.

For fans of the franchise, it’s worth noting that this article includes spoilers for those who haven’t seen the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 includes its very own queer character, which adds a much-needed layer of LGBTQ representation to the highly-successful movie franchise. While everything about her involvement isn’t necessarily to the liking of those who know the character well, it’s still lovely to see her on screen.

The new movie introduces Phyla-Vell. In the comic books, she is the daughter of the superhero Mar-Vell as well as the sister of Genis-Vell. If you’re not well-versed in the original comics and the names, don’t worry, because you’re not alone. Phyla-Vell has also gone by the aliases Quasar, Captain Marvel, and Martyr at different points in her history.

In the comics, it was hinted at for a while that she might be a lesbian. Some time later on, she admitted to her physical attraction to another woman. She didn’t appear in the comic books until after 2000, so she’s not an old-school addition to the franchise, but she’s certainly a meaningful one.

In a post-credit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scene, the audience gets to meet Phyla-Vell. She’s introduced as part of the all-new Guardians team, as the original characters are all going their separate ways at the end of the third movie. It seems Marvel believes it’s time to move on and breathe some new life into the series…if it’s going to continue.

Director James Gunn has stated that he is done with the franchise, at least for now, so the future remains uncertain. However, as the series introduces a new team and brings characters into the fray in the third movie, it seems likely that more are already being planned.

Actress Kai Zen portrays Phyla-Vell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At just 16 years old, Zen has a handful of acting credits on her resume, but this is by far the most significant role she has played to date.

The inclusion of a queer character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may seem like a small step, but it is meaningful. The franchise has been criticized for not being diverse when it comes to gender identity or sexual orientation. The fact that a character like Phyla-Vell has been included at all – even if she is a bit young to have a love interest or if she’s not a major star just yet – is a positive sign that things are moving in the right direction.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opened on May 5 and instantly became a huge success. Fans and critics alike are giving it a thumbs-up, and it’s doing incredibly well at the box office. In less than a week, the film has grossed more than a quarter of a billion dollars, and it shows no signs of slowing down.