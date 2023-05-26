Hayley Kiyoko to Join Capital Pride Concert Lineup

The Capital Pride Alliance has announced that pop artist Hayley Kiyoko will join the lineup at the Capital Pride Concert on Sunday, June 11, along with singer Rina Sawayama and drag star Monet X Change.

The performers join a growing lineup of musical artists, including headliner Idina Menzel, who will perform music from her upcoming dance album Drama Queen, and pop artists Debbie Gibson and Shanice.

The concert takes place from noon to 10 p.m. on the Main Stage, on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol.

It coincides with the Capital Pride Festival, featuring booths highlighting local D.C. area LGBTQ or LGBTQ-friendly organizations and corporate sponsors who contribute to the celebration of Pride in the nation’s capital.

Kiyoko, an out lesbian and vocal LGBTQ advocate, has become one of the most celebrated pop artists since her debut studio album Expectations dropped in 2018. She has earned two MTV Video Music Award nominations for “Best New Artist” and “Push Artist of the Year,” the latter of which she won.

Since 2015, she has amassed over 1 billion global streams and garnered over 2.28 million YouTube subscribers.

Sawayama, a British-Japanese pop star, just completed a U.K. and U.S. headline tour, which earned five-star reviews and sold out the Roundhouse in London.

The singer has released two studio albums, Sawayama and Hold the Girl, and is currently mounting a new project, LP2, that seeks to incorporate “intimate storytelling with arena-sized tunes.”

Her debut album, Sawayama, landed on over 50 album-of-the-year lists in 2020, while Hold the Girl reached No. 3 on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart, No. 2 on the UK Independent Albums Chart, and No. 23 on the U.S. Independent Albums Chart.

Monet X Change is a New York City native who became most famous for her three stints on the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise: earning the title of Miss Congeniality on Season 10; becoming the first Queen of Color inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame after winning Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars; and placing second on Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, which featured an all-winners cast.

A classically trained opera singer, X Change will serve as special guest host for this year’s Capital Pride Concert.

The Capital Pride Concert and Festival is free and open to the public.

Tickets are available for purchase for those seeking special access to the Concert Pit and the VIP Concert Experience.

Following the concert, Grammy Award-winning DJ Tracy Young will spin as attendees dance into the night as part of the Capitol Sunset Dance Party.

For more information on the Capital Pride Concert, including a schedule and full list of acts appearing on the Main Stage and several side stages, visit www.capitalpride.org/event/concert.