5 Things To Know About Kaytranada

Kaytranada may very well be your new favorite artist…if you’ll just give him a listen. The Haitian/Canadian dance producer makes some of the most inventive tunes that pushes the electronic genre into interesting new directions, but while still managing to be accessible and easy to love. It didn’t take long before he made a name for himself in his field, and now he’s looking to mix things up and try something new.

Tomorrow, Kaytranada will release his first album as part of a duo, as he and rapper Aminé have teamed up to form the supergroup Kaytraminé. So far, the pair has only dropped two singles, and both are absolutely fantastic, and now anticipation for what their full-length will sound like is high. Thankfully, fans of the two only need to wait a few more hours before they get to hear the set in full.

As you listen to his new album, read a little more about Kaytranada below.

He’s Originally From Haiti

Kaytranada was born on August 25, 1992 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The musician’s family later moved to Saint-Hubert, a town just outside of Montreal. It was in this new environment that he spent his formative years and launched his music career. To provide financial support for his family, he made the tough decision to leave high school and dedicate himself fully to pursuing music. It certainly worked out!

He’s Gay

In story that far too many individuals have in their past, Kaytranada experienced personal struggles when it came to accepting his true self and revealing his sexuality to his loved ones. For years, he kept this aspect of his identity to himself, but when he finally came out, he found support from his religious mother and siblings, despite their initial concerns regarding his “sinning.” Reflecting on the experience in an interview with The Fader, the star said that after opening up to them, he commented “I feel better than I ever have, you know? I’ve been sad my whole life, but fuck that.”

He’s Already Won Two Grammys

In 2021, Kaytranada became a Grammy nominee for the first time, racking up a trio of chances to win. That year, he dominated the dance and electronic categories, taking home Best Dance Recording for his single “10%” with Kali Uchis, while the full-length it’s featured on, Bubba, was awarded Best Dance/Electronic Album. That same year, he was also up for Best New Artist, though the coveted honor went to Megan Thee Stallion.

Since then, he’s been nominated for an additional three Grammys, though he has yet to add to his trophy shelf. He even ended up a potential winner for Album of the Year as a producer on H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind.

He’s Toured With Madonna

Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour, which took place between 2015 and 2016, was quite the interesting affair, judging by the list of openers she employed. The sheer variety is shocking, as audiences at her shows were warmed up by the likes of BloodPop, Diplo, Idris Elba, and even Amy Schumer – yes, that Amy Schumer. Kaytranada stepped in and played for the sold out crowds on two nights of the trek, in both Vancouver and Detroit. It’s a bit strange he was only on board for a pair of evenings, but that was surely still a major coup for him at the time.

He’s Worked With Some Huge Names

In addition to opening for Madonna, Kaytranada has also worked with some of the coolest people in music. He seems to typically prefer writing and producing with indie darlings, but he doesn’t do so exclusively. Throughout his career, he has written or produced for or remixed for the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Solange, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and many more.

He has also recruited plenty of talented artists to feature on his own tunes, and acts like Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Anderson .Paak, and Vic Mensa have all been credited on catchy cuts fronted by Kaytranada.