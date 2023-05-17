Kesha Releases New Song Only Love Can Save Us Now

Fans only have to wait a few more days until they have a complete new Kesha album to enjoy, but their queen is good to them, and she has gifted them with one more cut before they receive the full set.

Kesha dropped a new song titled “Only Love Can Save Us Now” today, marking the third track to be released from her forthcoming album Gag Order. The LP – her fifth full-length – is expected to arrive this Friday, May 19. Prior to this latest release, she has unveiled “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line” as a double single earlier this month.

“Only Love Can Save Us Now” is in keeping with the odd direction Kesha is taking with her latest album. It features a mash-up of several genres and influences, highlighting the pop singer’s ability to create something wholly original and quite strange, yet undeniably appealing — an attribute she has become known for throughout her career.

The track itself seems to be more of a promotional single rather than one that will be heavily marketed. It presents a hard electroclash-style cut that exudes a dark and sparse atmosphere. However, just as the song starts to settle into its groove as a dance bop, Kesha switches things up, introducing an acoustic guitar, piano, and even a full gospel choir into the mix. The transitions between these contrasting elements creates an intriguing sonic experience, keeping listeners engaged and surprised throughout. Ultimately, the song returns to its simple electro beat, leaving a lasting impression.

The lyrics in “Only Love Can Save Us Now” are surprisingly religious, but they’re not exclusionary or too praise-focused in any way. In fact, some Christians and Catholics who hear the track might be upset with some of the lines, such as “Been baptized in Hollywood in the Cathedral / The power of Christ compels me, I’m a demon” and “Yeah, I’m possessive / Maybe I’m possessed, bitch.” Looking at her track record, it’s unlikely the Grammy nominee is too worried about what others think.

Announcing the release of “Only Love Can Save Us Now” just hours before its arrival, Kesha took to her social media platforms on Tuesday to reveal the tune’s title and its release date. When the song finally dropped, she further discussed it on Instagram, giving fans some insight into its meaning. In the caption of a photo of the singer holding her new album in her hand (on vinyl), she shared her thoughts:

“I have had an overwhelming dichotomy of emotions, oscillating between pain and love. Chaos and love. Fear and love. I wanted my song ‘Only Love Can Save Us Now’ to sonically, lyrically, and emotionally reflect the severity of my mental pendulum swings. The world is so overwhelming sometimes. It requires a moment of surrender. The ludicrosity of life can make you crazy. If anything, IF ANYTHING, can save us, I believe only love can. This song is a desperate and angry prayer. A call to the light when all feels lost.”