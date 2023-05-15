Kim Petras Announces Debut Album Feed The Beast

Years into her tenure as a pop star, Kim Petras has finally announced her debut major label album…and it’s coming sooner than many might have expected.

The pop singer revealed the title and release date for her upcoming collection on Monday (May 15), which is set to be titled Feed The Beast. The LP is expected to arrive on June 23 – a little more than a month from now.

The story begins on June 23rd. Feed The Beast.https://t.co/kxDSOfP14x pic.twitter.com/gdo0TSDjGh — kim petty (@kimpetras) May 15, 2023

With a single image, which can likely safely be assumed as the album cover, Petras set the stage for what promises to be an extraordinary musical journey. In the caption accompanying the post, she declared, simply, “The story begins on June 23.”

Petras had already shared a collage of black and white photographs featuring a knight’s helmet, a robust metal shield, and an assortment of three distinct swords. These captivating visuals hinted at the project’s dark aesthetic, and teased the cover before it was shared in full.

While Feed The Beast is being labeled as her debut album, it is far from her first collection. Over the past few years, Petras has developed a fan base with two compilation albums, Turn Off the Light and The Summer I Couldn’t Do Better, as well as a handful of EPs. Most notable and recent among the bunch is her recent effort Slut Pop, which wasn’t a huge commercial success, but it did grab headlines and helped further identify who she is as an artist.

Petras has become a beloved figure among the LGBTQ community, thanks to her captivating electro-pop music and her open and successful journey as a transgender artist. She reached new heights in the past year when she made a significant breakthrough into the mainstream music scene with her Sam Smith collaboration “Unholy.” The tune proved to be a game-changer, propelling her into the global spotlight and resonating with audiences worldwide. Eventually, “Unholy” claimed the coveted top spot on the prestigious Hot 100 chart.

The duet not only achieved chart-topping success but also earned both Petras and Smith Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. That track made Petras as the first openly transgender musician to conquer the Hot 100 chart, and the Grammy win placed Petras among a select few trans talents who have been recognized in any way by the Recording Academy.

Since the release of “Unholy,” Petras has treated her fans to a series of singles, though none of them have reached the same level of commercial success. “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” seems like it’s been relegated to promotional single status, as it did not perform well. It seems like “Brrr” might be the first official single from Feed The Beast, or it might be “Alone,” her recent release with Nicki Minaj. That cut recently found its way to the Hot 100 and became an instant sales success.