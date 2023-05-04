Lil Nas X’s Best Thirst Pictures

Lil Nas X has been making headlines constantly ever since his rise to fame with “Old Town Road” just a few years ago.

Known for his outspoken nature, creativity, and willingness to bare it all, the singer and rapper has amassed a significant following for his online presence and music, but that’s not all.

While he has never shied away from showing off his assets, Nas X took it to another level at the 2023 Met Gala, where he arrived in little more than silver body paint and Swarovski crystals.

The costume gala has seen some truly impressive outfits over the years, but the superstar’s look (not outfit, really) stole the show and left everyone in awe.

It’s safe to say that Nas X has no qualms about embracing his sex appeal and sharing it with the world.

Whether he’s posting them on his own Instagram or posing on a red carpet in front of hundreds of photographers, there isn’t much left of the musician left to see.

As the world continues to ogle the chart-topper over his Met Gala showing, let’s all enjoy a few more of his best thirst traps.