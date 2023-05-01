Meet The Celebrity Judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8

The countdown is on for the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which is set to premiere in just a few short days. Fans of the reality staple were recently treated to the announcement of the cast, and now we finally know who will be judging the queens thanks to a tantalizing trailer unveiled a short time ago.

This season will feature a star-studded lineup of celebrity guest judges as per usual, which is sure to add even more excitement and glamour to the show.

From actors to comedians to musicians, the guest judges for season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars include Adam Shankman, Bowen Yang, Brandon Boyd, Ego Nwodim, Idina Menzel, Javicia Leslie, JoJo Siwa, Maude Apatow, Matt Rogers, Robin Thede, Thom Filicia, and Zooey Deschanel.

Returning as the main judges are the fabulous foursome of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison, and, of course, Ms. RuPaul herself. These iconic personalities will once again lend their expertise and opinions to the competing queens as they strut their stuff on the runway, helping the host of the program decide who comes out on top and who ends up in the bottom each week.

The celebrity judges were revealed in a trailer for the upcoming season, which also teased a new twist to the competition.

As fans of the long-running reality favorite know, anything can happen when it comes to All Stars, and this new addition is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

While not everything was “ruvealed” in the video, one thing we do know is that eliminated queens will have another chance to snatch the crown and win the coveted title of Drag Race Hall of Fame along with a $200,000 cash prize even after they’ve underperformed.

The cast for season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars comprises a dozen fan favorites from past seasons of the regular RuPaul’s Drag Race series.

These queens are back for another shot at glory, and they’re sure to bring their A-game to the competition.

The latest cast includes Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez.