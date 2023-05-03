New Drag Reality Series Features All Your Faves

Fans of drag, we have one question for you – ya hungry?

Hulu has announced its latest unscripted series, Drag Me To Dinner — and it sounds like it’s going to be messy, stunning, and so much fun. The upcoming reality program is scheduled to premiere on the streamer on May 31.

The show is described as a “send-up” of traditional reality competition shows, so you know it’s going to be silly.

Each episode of Drag Me To Dinner features two teams of two well-known and beloved drag queens competing to host the most extravagant and fabulous dinner parties they can.

The first season of the show is set to run for 10 episodes, and it promises to be a wild ride from start to finish.

Each Drag Me To Dinner episode will revolve around a particular theme, which the pairs will have to adhere to as they plan their soirees.

They will then be judged on their food and drink choices, their design and decor, and their entertainment options and the overall atmosphere of the party.

The judges for the show include Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar and Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio, as well as Haneefah Wood. Harris’ husband David Burtka, also a producer on the show, will reveal the theme each episode, while hosting duties will be handled by actor Murray Hill.

Unlike some other drag competition shows, there doesn’t appear to be a major monetary prize the queens are working toward. Each episode, the winner will be awarded the prestigious Glorious Golden Grater – which means they’re really in it for the fun and the exposure.

There will be no shortage of talent on display in Drag Me To Dinner, as many of the most famous drag performers in the world have been confirmed to be featured on the show. They mainly come from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but thankfully those booking the program went out of their way to include others who have made it big without working with RuPaul.

Some of the queens set to take part include Alaska, Alexis Mateo, BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin’, Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Jinkx Monsoon, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Marti Gould Cummings, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Nina West, Peaches Christ, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam.

Fans of drag culture will be thrilled to see many familiar faces on the show, as several pairs of contestants have worked together in the past.

These include Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1 teammates and lifelong friends Luzon and Royale, mother-daughter duo Vanjie and Alexis Mateo, Rupaul’s Drag Race season eight finalists Chi and Smalls, and longtime collaborators and friends and former Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants Monsoon and DeLa Creme.

Drag Me To Dinner is just one of many drag-themed programs to hit the airwaves — or at least streamers — in recent years. Of course, RuPaul’s Drag Race is the most well-known of these shows.

As season 15 of the original series just wrapped a few weeks ago and season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is set to premiere soon, that brand isn’t letting up. Thankfully, Drag Me To Dinner promises to be a fresh and exciting take on the genre, one that will undoubtedly captivate viewers and bring new fans into the world of drag culture.