Pansexual Dating Reality Show Love Allways Coming In June

Fans of reality TV need to get ready for yet another exciting new dating series that breaks free from conventional norms – one that shows that love can come in many forms. Love Allways focuses on Lexi Paloma, a pansexual bachelorette who is on the hunt for her perfect match, with no regard to sex or gender.

Love Allways is slated to premiere on June 2 with not one, not two, but three episodes at once. After that, those who are intrigued will need to return once a week to see how things play out. The new series will reportedly air on both Paramount+ and Awesomeness’ YouTube channel.

Spanning 10 episodes, Love Allways challenges traditional gender expectations and redefines the rules of dating. Paloma fearlessly embarks on her quest for true love, defying the boundaries that often limit other dating shows. Guiding her through this love-filled journey are two expert relationship gurus, Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello. These seasoned mentors will not only support Paloma but also lead their respective teams of potential suitors.

ALL is fair in love and war 💝 🌹 and the tea is HOT. See you June 2nd @paramountplus #ParamountPlus #LoveALLways pic.twitter.com/0ZOEG4jfAv — Awesomeness (@awesomenesstv) May 15, 2023

But this is reality TV, so of course there’s a twist. Mari and Recenello are also in a competition against one another, with each vying to have those under their wings chosen as the ultimate match for Paloma.

Love Allways is the latest queer dating show to continue to push reality TV in directions its rarely gone before. This year alone, the BBC introduced I Kissed A Boy, hosted by singer Danii Minogue. The program sees the participants engage in a passionate kiss before any other interaction takes place, setting the stage for an intense emotional connection.

Netflix’s Ultimatum is also jumping on the LGBTQ bandwagon for its latest season. The new episodes feature five queer women who issue compelling ultimatums to their partners over the course of several weeks. They must decide whether to progress in their love and head to the altar, or go their separate ways.

There have been gay dating shows in the past, as well as plenty of reality TV series that featured LGBTQ characters, but it seems like many of the biggest players in media have been ramping up their efforts to include a diverse array of sexual orientations and gender orientations in their programming.