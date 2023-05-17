See Inside RuPaul’s Beverly Hills Mansion

RuPaul has opened the doors to his home and given fans a glimpse inside his glamorous Hollywood mansion. In an exclusive tour for Architectural Digest, the drag superstar showcased his extravagant abode, allowing us to step inside the world of the queen of all queens.

From the moment the doors opened, it was clear that subtlety was not the theme of RuPaul’s Beverly Hills locale. Every corner exuded opulence and grandeur, catering to his maximalist aesthetic. Bold colors (and a lack of them as well), an abundance of portraits of beloved divas, and numerous disco balls created an atmosphere that was unmistakably RuPaul.

In 2019, RuPaul and his husband Georges became the proud owners of this lavish mansion. Since then, interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and architect Christopher Hatch McLean have worked their magic, transforming the house into a haven of fabulousness. Now, RuPaul is ready to show off the magnificent result of their collaboration.

During the tour, RuPaul passionately described each room, revealing their purposes and showcasing the carefully curated decor. He confessed that orange, his favorite color, made its presence felt throughout the house. Amidst the vibrant hues, a surprising amount of black and white adorned the walls—a stark contrast to the bold shades RuPaul often wears. But it still feels very much like him, as it’s all about the patterns and how they mix and don’t match.

RuPaul candidly admitted that his Hollywood mansion may not be everyone’s cup of tea. “We live in Hollywood. We live in showbusiness. We’re not afraid of texture and color and bold statements. This may not be for everybody,” he confessed. “But it’s perfect for us.” This unapologetic embrace of extravagance is a testament to who RuPaul is.

While every room in RuPaul’s mansion is undoubtedly fascinating, one that sparks particular interest is his vast closet. Known for his impeccable fashion choices, RuPaul has dedicated several rooms solely to house his extensive wardrobe. From elegant suits to dazzling dresses, the closet showcases the full spectrum of his eclectic taste. Fabulous heels are proudly on display, while a separate room is reportedly designated for his makeup sessions for Drag Race.

Outside the house, an expansive outdoor area awaits, offering an oasis of luxury. A lush back garden, a sparkling swimming pool, and a soothing whirlpool spa beckon relaxation and entertainment. Additionally, RuPaul has a separate area where he practices yoga under the warm Californian sun. The outdoor space also boasts a “dining pavilion,” a phrase RuPaul himself uses.

Throughout the tour, RuPaul playfully identifies several rooms as his favorites, revealing his contradictory nature. Anyone who knows anything about him is already aware that this is precisely the charm and genuine enthusiasm that captivates his audience. The TV host and drag queen beams with joy and laughter, creating a feeling in the tour that is both captivating and infectious, even if it occasionally feels less than genuine.

Oh, and when the tour reaches his office, don’t miss his wall of Emmys, and see if you can spot his Tony Award as well.