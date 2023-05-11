Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Is Married!

Just a year after admitting she had fallen in love with someone who isn’t a man — which was her norm for most of her public life — Chrishell Stause is married!

The Selling Sunset star has wed her partner, musician G Flip in a surprise nuptial ceremony.

The two tied the knot in Las Vegas, and the ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, as is typical for Sin City. The reality actor announced the news on Instagram with a video montage of the pair in wedded bliss. At the end of the clip, she revealed that they had, indeed, walked down the aisle.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned,” Chrishell wrote. “Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Stause and Flip first met in October 2021 on the set of one of the latter’s music videos. They kept their relationship private for seven months before going public on the Selling Sunset reunion special in May 2022. During that episode, the reality star revealed to host Tan France that she had fallen in love with someone very unexpected. She also explained that Flip is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

Stause is best known as one of the real estate agents featured prominently in the Netflix show Selling Sunset, which has turned out to be a massive hit for the streamer. Since joining the program, Stause has experienced intense highs and lows regarding love.

She married This Is Us actor Justin Hartley in October 2017, and the two were married for just over two years. The TV star filed for divorce in the fall of 2019, and Stause says that Hartley informed her of their divorce via text message only 45 minutes before the media reported it. This heartbreak was captured during the filming of Selling Sunset.

In July 2021, Stause announced on Instagram that she had entered a romantic relationship with her Selling Sunset co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim. The couple’s love was met with positive reactions from fans and friends, and many assumed it would be front-and-center in the show. Their union only lasted a few months, and it ended in December 2021.

Thankfully, Oppenheim doesn’t seem too upset about things, as he even had nice things to say about Stause and Flip’s wedding. On Instagram, he wrote, “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. Congrats!”