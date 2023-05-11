The 10 Best Moment From Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

After months of anticipation and years away from the road, Beyoncé finally returned to the stage and kicked off her Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday, May 10.

The superstar launched the global venture in Sweden, and just moments after it began, photos and videos from the show went viral, as millions around the world tried to catch a peek at what one of the most celebrated live performers of our time has come up with this time around.

In addition to showcasing more than 40 of her hits and lesser-known fan favorites, Queen Bey has pulled out all the stops this time around, making this not just a show, but a true experience.

The Renaissance World Tour is filled with some of the most incredible fashion, dancing, and surprises of all time. The singer doesn’t just look and sound wonderful, she does things on that stage that nobody has before — and she makes it all seem like just another day.

For those who have tickets for a future show on the Renaissance World Tour who want to be surprised, look away now!

For the rest of us who weren’t lucky enough to snag a pass to one of the dozens of upcoming concerts, here’s a rundown of 10 of the most incredible moments from the trek, which is fabulous beyond fabulous and deliciously queer.

How it all begins – with Beyoncé opening for Beyoncé.

The robot arms!

Sampling Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

Beyoncé performing “THIQUE” with sample of “Toxic” by Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/4EhI4Qzx0S — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 10, 2023

Riding a disco ball.

🚨 Beyonce brought out Taylor Swift on the opening night of her tour! pic.twitter.com/fYmWb3fmIt — Bogi✨ (taylor’s version) (@notlikethisB) May 10, 2023

The GIANT horse.

THERE’S NO WAY THAT A MOTHERFUCKING HORSE THAT BIG IS ON STAGE MY GOD BEYONCE REALLY SAID, I’M A BILLIONARE AND I CAN DO WHATEVER I WANT, THAT’S MOTHER BEHAVIOUR #RENAISSANCEtour #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/D66y8tpO2w — tommaso ⸆⸉; THE ERAS TOUR (@wwandaxvisionn) May 10, 2023

…which she then flies away with.

And then #Beyonce flies away on a silver horse to the heavens. #BeyonceRenaissanceTour pic.twitter.com/KZWXH9qc2G — Flip Phone (@flipphoneevents) May 10, 2023

The silver metal tank she rides.

Guys she has a car too 😭 it was robots, horses, and now cars wow Beyoncé I think I’ll get tickets pic.twitter.com/HXxpBntPro — (っ◔◡◔)っ ash is PROUD OF BLACKPINK ⭐️🪩 // OR2 YEAR (@justbeingashhh) May 10, 2023

Her ballroom-esque dancers.

Her dress coming to life thanks to UV rays.

Beyoncé transforms her dress with UV light during the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/7ljjC964nu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2023

Teaching us all how to SHAKE. THAT. ASS.