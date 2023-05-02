The 2023 Tonys: The Complete List Of Nominees

The nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, May 2, and one production stood out from the rest.
Some Like It Hot, a musical that re-imagines the classic comedy film about two musicians who dress in drag to escape their responsibilities, received an impressive 13 nominations – the only title to receive double-digit nods. The show dominated the list of nominees, positioning itself as a strong contender for many of the awards.
Following closely behind Some Like It Hot are three other musicals – & Juliet, Shucked, and New York, New York – which received nine nominations each. All four of these titles are in the running for Best Musical.
Kimberly Akimbo, which some experts have touted as a frontrunner for months, also received a nomination for Best Musical, making it a strong contender for the award. Additionally, Akimbo is tied with the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with eight nominations each.
Many familiar faces from the theater world are back with opportunities to win Tonys.
Actors Ben Platt, Audra McDonald, Annaleigh Ashford, and Brian d’Arcy James are among the favorites, and some could add to their trophy shelves. Hollywood bigwigs are also joining in on the fun this year, as some often do, with stars including Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sean Hayes earning nominations as well.
The 2023 Tony Awards are Sunday, June 11, 2023. They will air live on CBS from New York City. Ariana DeBose will host the show for the second year in a row.
The Italian embassy got dressed up Monday night, April 3, to celebrate Signature Theatre’s 2023 Sondheim Award honoree, theater legend, and homegrown D.C. icon, Chita Rivera. Inside the sweeping embassy atrium, Signature opened up a whoopee spot, where the booze was cold and the piano hot for musical tributes led off by Nova Y. Payton swinging through “A Lot of Livin’ to Do,” a signature tune from Bye Bye Birdie, just one of the landmark musicals Rivera opened on Broadway.
The A-list lineup, including Tony winners Stephanie J. Block and Jessie Mueller, served up several highlights from the illustrious career of 10-time Tony nominee and two-time winner Rivera (she also holds a Tony for Lifetime Achievement).
Scanning the list of shows and actors nominated for Tony Awards this year, it seems fairly easy to catch all the people up for awards. But those who know how the ceremony works realize that Broadway has a little secret.
Most shows that make it to Broadway do so thanks to the generous financial support of wealthy patrons.
When a person invests a certain amount of money in a show, they typically earn a co-producer credit, and that usually entitles them to certain perks, such as a nomination should the musical or play earn some love from the Tonys.
The full list of producers that collect Tony nods every year usually includes at least a handful of familiar names, and this is a tried-and-true trick for the famous and successful to win one of the coveted four EGOT trophies.
The Met Gala is not real life, and that's why the public is so entranced by it.
It's all of our favorite stars of film, TV, music, and beyond, dressed up not even to the nines, but to another planet. And we love to see it.
It's important to remember that the Met Gala is not a typical red carpet. It's something else entirely. It's a costume event, which means that the clothing you see on the brightest and most famous in the world are not meant to be worn by the rest of us as we head to work and run our errands.
These are couture pieces, one-of-a-kinds, and the first Monday in May always allows people on social media to give their two cents (as they'll always do) regarding who was the best dressed, who made a mistake, and who was mother – and it's usually not just one woman.
