Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Stage / The 2023 Tonys: The Complete List Of Nominees

The 2023 Tonys: The Complete List Of Nominees

'Some Like It Hot,' a musical that re-imagines the classic comedy film, dominated the Tonys with impressive an 13 nominations.

By on May 2, 2023

Some Like It Hot
Some Like It Hot

The nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, May 2, and one production stood out from the rest.

Some Like It Hot, a musical that re-imagines the classic comedy film about two musicians who dress in drag to escape their responsibilities, received an impressive 13 nominations – the only title to receive double-digit nods. The show dominated the list of nominees, positioning itself as a strong contender for many of the awards.

Following closely behind Some Like It Hot are three other musicals – & Juliet, Shucked, and New York, New York – which received nine nominations each. All four of these titles are in the running for Best Musical.

Kimberly Akimbo, which some experts have touted as a frontrunner for months, also received a nomination for Best Musical, making it a strong contender for the award. Additionally, Akimbo is tied with the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with eight nominations each.

Many familiar faces from the theater world are back with opportunities to win Tonys.

Actors Ben Platt, Audra McDonald, Annaleigh Ashford, and Brian d’Arcy James are among the favorites, and some could add to their trophy shelves. Hollywood bigwigs are also joining in on the fun this year, as some often do, with stars including Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sean Hayes earning nominations as well.

The 2023 Tony Awards are Sunday, June 11, 2023. They will air live on CBS from New York City. Ariana DeBose will host the show for the second year in a row.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Play

  • Ain’t No Mo’
  • Between Riverside and Crazy
  • Cost of Living
  • Fat Ham
  • Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

  • & Juliet
  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • New York, New York
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

Pedro Pascal May Have Joined The Gladiator Sequel
Trending
Pedro Pascal May Have Joined The Gladiator Sequel

  • August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
  • A Doll’s House
  • The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
  • Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

  • Into the Woods
  • Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
  • Parade
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Book of a Musical

  • David West Read, & Juliet
  • David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
  • David Thompson & Sharon Washington, New York, New York
  • Robert Horn, Shucked
  • Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

  • Almost Famous
    Music: Tom Kitt
    Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
  • Kimberly Akimbo
    Music: Jeanine Tesori Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
  • KPOP
    Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon
  • Shucked
    Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
  • Some Like It Hot
    Music: Marc Shaiman
    Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
  • Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
  • Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
  • Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
  • Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
  • Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
  • Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
  • Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
  • Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
  • Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
  • Ben Platt, Parade
  • Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
  • Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
  • Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
  • Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordy’s ‘BOY’ Review: Vibrantly Queer
Trending
Jordy’s ‘BOY’ Review: Vibrantly Queer

  • Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
  • Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
  • Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
  • Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
  • David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
  • Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
  • Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
  • Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
  • Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
  • Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
  • Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
  • Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
  • Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Julia Lester, Into the Woods
  • Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
  • NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
  • Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

  • Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
  • Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
  • Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
  • Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
  • Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
  • Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
  • Scott Pask, Shucked
  • Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

  • Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
  • Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
  • Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
  • Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
  • Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
  • Susan Hilferty, Parade
  • Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
  • Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
  • Paloma Young, & Juliet
  • Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
  • Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
  • Jon Clark, A Doll’s House Bradley King, Fat Ham
  • Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
  • Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
  • Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Anti-LGBTQ Activist Kicked Out of Bookstore for Harassing Customers
Trending
Anti-LGBTQ Activist Kicked Out of Bookstore for Harassing Customers

  • Ken Billington, New York, New York
  • Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
  • Heather Gilbert, Parade
  • Howard Hudson, & Juliet
  • Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
  • Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
  • Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
  • Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
  • Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
  • Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • Kai Harada, New York, New York
  • John Shivers, Shucked
  • Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
  • Gareth Owen, & Juliet
  • Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

  • Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
  • Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
  • Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
  • Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
  • Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’ Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

  • Michael Arden, Parade
  • Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
  • Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
  • Jack O’Brien, Shucked
  • Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

  • Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
  • Susan Stroman, New York, New York
  • Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
  • Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Orchestrations

  • Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
  • John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
  • Jason Howland, Shucked
  • Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
  • Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Read Next

Leave a Comment:

Support Metro Weekly’s Journalism

These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!

Related Items