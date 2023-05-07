‘The Other Two’ Review: Comedy to the Max

It is no surprise that two of this year’s best shows feature Ken Marino, and goddamnit, we need to give the man his flowers. Not only did he stun in the third season of Party Down, but of course, he stuns once again in the third season of The Other Two (★★★★★), one of TV’s best comedies.

Created by former Saturday Night Live head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the series, about a pair of siblings never-ending pursuit of fame, had a previous life on Comedy Central but moved to HBO Max after the first season, where it has continuously poked fun at everyone from Disney, Elon Musk, the pandemic, and everything in between.

Picking up from where we last saw the Dubeks, Cary (Drew Tarver) is preparing for the launch of his VOD film that “had the most COVID delays ever,” while his sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke) begins to suffer from a midlife crisis because she hasn’t left “the industry” as everyone else did during the pandemic.

Brooke’s insecurities are amplified by her impossibly understanding fiance Lance (Josh Segarra), who has become a nurse, and much to Brooke’s vexation, a good person. Meanwhile, their mother Pat Dubek (Molly Shannon) is now the billionaire owner of a TV network with Secret Service level security, as her husband Streeter (Ken Marino) continues to support his star client, Chase Dreams Dubek (Case Walker), now on a Justin Bieber-ish path to adulthood.

A lot has changed since this gem of a series first aired in 2019, and somehow, the show still manages to keep up with the times while not feeling overdone. We have all suffered through enough pandemic-related attempts at humor, but The Other Two goes above that, picking at the weird trials we went through for the pandemic — such as everyone feeling like they had to be “productive” at home — and the effects they still have on us.

The true magic of this season, and what brings it above its predecessors, is how complex the series actually is while maintaining the humor needed to pull it off. From the very start, some jokes are put on a slow burn, with episodes of hints before an insane payoff later in the season. Characters are given realistic journeys, making their inevitable breaking point much more compelling.

The Other Two fits into the Broad City mold of comedy, where it can break the rules of the real world and get away with it, with one episode finding Molly Shannon basically in an episode of Black Mirror and Brooke going to space. It’s a comedy rooted in a Lynchian aesthetic.

The jokes are rapid-fire, and most hit the bullseye, but there is also a continuity in the humor that works on every level to make every episode something truly special. Every episode of the third season makes the case for being the best. The show skewers cultural touchstones like Angels in America and Marvel movies, while avoiding the lowest-hanging fruit.

There are plenty of wonderfully poignant moments, especially in Cary’s story, which sees him on the cusp of his biggest success yet, at the detriment of his personal life. His bestie Curtis (Brian Scott Jones), ends up going for the same roles, which not only adds some dramatic tension, but blends insanity with reality as the two encounter friction in their friendship. Cary also starts dating a method actor (Fin Argus) — a gentle prod at Succession‘s Jeremy Strong — with frustratingly uproarious results.

Brooke’s story, which revolves around her quitting her career as a talent manager, goes from being comedic fodder to a touching story about burnout. She bonds with Streeter, allowing Marino to do everything he does well and then some. Time and time again, the pair stun, often at moments you’d never expect. Pat’s storyline allows Shannon to exhibit the physical comedy she excels at, but also generates some tender moments that let her shine as an actress.

If you’re already watching The Other Two, then you’ve tapped into its pure comedic zeitgeist. And if you haven’t? Time to start binging from the beginning.

New episodes of The Other Two drop every Thursday on HBO Max through June 15. Visit www.hbomax.com.