Win Tickets to ‘The World Goes Round’ at Olney Theatre

The Italian embassy got dressed up Monday night, April 3, to celebrate Signature Theatre’s 2023 Sondheim Award honoree, theater legend, and homegrown D.C. icon, Chita Rivera. Inside the sweeping embassy atrium, Signature opened up a whoopee spot, where the booze was cold and the piano hot for musical tributes led off by Nova Y. Payton swinging through “A Lot of Livin’ to Do,” a signature tune from Bye Bye Birdie, just one of the landmark musicals Rivera opened on Broadway.

The A-list lineup, including Tony winners Stephanie J. Block and Jessie Mueller, served up several highlights from the illustrious career of 10-time Tony nominee and two-time winner Rivera (she also holds a Tony for Lifetime Achievement).