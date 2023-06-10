10 Lesser Madonna Hits She Should Perform On Tour

Madonna, the iconic queen of pop, has mesmerized audiences for decades with her trailblazing music and boundary-pushing performances. As she prepares for her highly anticipated upcoming The Celebration Tour, fans are busy speculating about the songs that will grace her setlist.

The trek is supposed to be all about the biggest hits from her repertoire, but surely there’s room for some lesser-known tracks that have left a lasting impact on devoted fans? These songs mentioned below are perhaps not as commercially successful as her major chart smashes, but they are fondly remembered and cherished by many, have their own unique charm and offer a deeper insight into Madonna’s artistic journey.

If Madonna is open to performing some not-so-massive hit singles during The Celebration Tour, here are 10 we really hope end up being highlighted when the venture begins next month.

“Beautiful Stranger”

“Beautiful Stranger” is a hidden gem from Madonna’s discography that deserves a prominent place in her upcoming tour. Released in 1999 as the theme song for the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me movie, this infectious psychedelic pop and disco song peaked at No. 19 on the Hot 100, so it certainly qualifies as a hit of sorts. The track also clinched Madonna her fifth Grammy Award by winning the coveted trophy for Best Song Written for Visual Media, so it has a special meaning to the superstar.

“Burning Up”

Madonna’s second single, “Burning Up” was released back in 1983, before she hit it big. At the time, she was still a nobody, but tunes like this one showed critics that a new voice had arrived, one which they should pay attention to. Over time, “Burning Up” has earned its place among Madonna’s finest singles, as acknowledged by retrospective reviews. While it might be known as a great tune now, it never reached the Hot 100, though it was a top 10 win on the dance chart, so that might mean it does fit in.

“Girl Gone Wild”

The second single from Madonna’s album MDNA, “Girl Gone Wild” didn’t fare nearly as well as its predecessor, “Give Me All Your Luvin’,” which benefited from the presence of both Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. (and not to mention the fact that it was featured during her Super Bowl performance). While it missed the Hot 100 entirely (“Give Me All Your Luvin'” was actually her last track to hit that ranking), critics applauded her return to sexual-themed dance tunes, and the black-and-white video was artistic and fun to watch.

“Hollywood”

“Hollywood” is a lively pop-dance track by Madonna, released as the second single from her 2003 album, American Life. While not achieving the same level of commercial success as some of her major hits, the song still made a notable impact on the charts. It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s dance chart (which is common for the singer), so it was at least a minor hit! The cut showcases Madonna’s signature catchy hooks and catchy lyrics, with the song serving as a satirical commentary on the allure and superficiality of the entertainment industry, and its message is still in style.

“Into the Groove”

“Into the Groove” is a timeless Madonna classic that has left an indelible mark on pop music. Originally featured in the 1985 film “Desperately Seeking Susan” and subsequently included on the reissue of her album “Like a Virgin,” the song became a fan favorite and a dance floor anthem. Despite not being released as a single in the United States, it achieved significant chart success worldwide.

“Jump”

One of the best songs featured on Madonna’s critically-adored album Confessions on a Dance Floor, “Jump” is a standout from a collection of expertly-made dance tracks. The final single from that full-length, “Jump” failed to chart in America, but the rest of the world noticed its potential. While it doesn’t count as a “hit” for the U.S. audience, it was part of the CD that won Madonna her last Grammy, so she probably loves it just as much as her fans. Confessions on a Dance Floor didn’t produce tons of smashes, but it still deserves to be represented during the tour!

“Living for Love”

The lead single from her 2015 album Rebel Heart, “Living for Love” was a return to form for Madonna, and many of her fans around the world recognized it as such. A lot of star power went into the cut, as it was co-written and produced by Diplo, with piano by none other than Alicia Keys. Once again, American listeners didn’t pick it up, but a number of foreign markets sent it to the charts. Sadly, it wasn’t a major hit anywhere, even though it’s one of the best tracks Madonna has released in a long time. She may want to remind concertgoers about this fact by including it in her set.

“Nothing Really Matters”

“Nothing Really Matters” is a captivating pop ballad by Madonna, released as the fifth single from her boundary-pushing 1998 album, Ray of Light. The song showcases Madonna’s introspective side, with lyrics that explore themes of self-reflection and the transient nature of material possessions. While not as commercially successful as some of her other hits (it barely broke onto the Hot 100), “Nothing Really Matters” received critical acclaim for its poignant lyrics, ethereal production, and Madonna’s heartfelt vocal performance.

“Sorry”

Like so much of Madonna’s material from the past decade or two, “Sorry” was a hit almost everywhere around the globe, while in the U.S., it was only a tepid success. She released the apologetic (or not so) tune as the second single from her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, and it went top 10, if not No. 1, in many places. In America, it found its way to the Hot 100 for a short time, but it didn’t even break into the top 40. Nonetheless, the many languages spoken throughout the cut should make it appeal to foreign concert attendees, and it should definitely play well on international dates.

“What It Feels Like for a Girl”

“What It Feels Like for a Girl” is a thought-provoking and atmospheric ballad by Madonna, released as the third single from her album Music at the turn of the millennium. The song delves into the complex experiences and emotions that women encounter in society. Madonna’s introspective lyrics, combined with a haunting production, create a reflective and evocative atmosphere. While the song courted some controversy due to its provocative music video, it resonated with audiences who appreciated its introspective message, and that’s exactly why the singer should make it a staple of her setlist.