5 Must-Hear Gay Albums In July 2023

For a list of the five albums coming in July 2023 that will likely appeal most to the LGBTQ community, there sure is a noticeable lack of dance and pop music featured here. The five titles mentioned below include country, gospel, and even hard rock. Those aren’t the genres often associated with the LGBTQ world, but the inclusion of these acts shows that as time goes by, artists who endear themselves to the community or who count themselves as a part of it keep expanding and changing. These days, gays can make any kind of music they want!

Here are five must-hear albums coming in July 2023 by LGBTQ artists and favorites.

Anohni and the Johnsons – My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross

Release Date: July 7

Anohni and the Johnsons is now Antony and the Johnsons, and Antony is now Anohni. That’s not a new change, actually, but some older fans of the indie group might not be 100% familiar with what’s gone down in her personal life, especially since it’s been so long since the outfit has been heard from. My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross is the band’s first album since 2010’s Swanlights, so fans of the group are thrilled to have them back. The tunes aren’t for everyone, as they can get a bit weird, but for those looking for something unique, this avant-horde, indie group is worth a listen.

Gabriels – Angels & Queens – Part II

Release Date: July 7

Last fall, Gabriels made themselves heard with the release of the first half of their album Angels & Queens. Although it didn’t reach blockbuster status, it undeniably signaled the arrival of a new and promising band. Their music showcases not only an incredible voice but also a powerful message. Hailing from Los Angeles, this band proudly includes at least one member from the LGBTQ community, which is a bit unexpected, given the subject matter they often cover and they way in which they do so. Their unique sound seamlessly blends soul, R&B, gospel, and various other genres, resulting in a fresh, innovative, and breathtaking musical experience.

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Release Date: July 7

While Taylor Swift may not identify as gay, her upcoming album holds significant meaning for the LGBTQ community. The megastar has been diligently re-recording her first six albums, aiming to regain control over her own work since the rights were sold out from under her. Speak Now is the third album in this series. It features subtle revisions of her beloved hits from the original edition, such as “Mine,” “Sparks Fly,” “Mean,” and “The Story of Us.” Additionally, Swift has included a range of new tracks this time around, some of which feature collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams from Paramore. Undoubtedly, this album will dominate conversations throughout July, particularly among gay individuals who proudly identify as Swifties.

Pvris – Evergreen

Release Date: July 14

Pvris, once a pop-rock band, has undergone significant changes as almost all of its members have departed over time. Presently, the entire project is led by the original member and multi-instrumentalist Lyndsey Gunnulfsen. Since gaining recognition nearly a decade ago with their debut album, Gunnulfsen has utilized her voice to empower fellow LGBTQ individuals, particularly within the alternative rock genre where Pvris resides. The group, now essentially a solo endeavor, delves into the darker aspects of life and death, offering a distinct and captivating musical experience. While Pvris is widely regarded as one of the most interesting and promising acts in the alt music scene today, their music does not lean towards cheerful themes, just FYI.

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Release Date: July 21

Until a few weeks ago, Greta Van Fleet seemed unlikely to be featured on this list. Just a few days ago, the band’s lead singer, Josh Kiszka, came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. Although he did not explicitly specify his sexual orientation, Kiszka openly shared that he has been in a same-sex relationship for several years and is content with his life. In the realm of rock music, there are only a few individuals who are vocal about their sexuality, and they deserve recognition and admiration for their courage. While Greta Van Fleet may not instantly become favorites within the LGBTQ community, it would be remarkable to watch as their latest album Starcatcher becomes a major chart success after Kiszka has bravely opened up.