5 Things To Know About Alex Newell

Alex Newell made history this past weekend at the Tony Awards as the first nonbinary artist to win a trophy. Their groundbreaking performer was recognized for their role as Lulu in the country-themed comedy musical Shucked. Praised by the Broadway community and loved by millions worldwide, Newell’s brilliance, bravery, and musical prowess have propelled them toward stardom.

For those who are just learning about Newell and their incredible gifts now following their historic win, read on below to find out just how talented they really are.

They Started On The Glee Project

Newell’s journey in the entertainment industry began on The Glee Project. This Oxygen series, an offshoot of the immensely popular Fox musical show Glee, provided a platform for talented actors and singers to compete for a chance to appear on the sitcom. Newell’s audition tape gained significant attention online, ultimately securing their spot in the competition. Although they came in second place, this experience served as a crucial launchpad for their remarkable career.

They Ended Up On Glee Anyway

Although Newell did not end up winning The Glee Project, their immense popularity and undeniable talent caught the attention of Ryan Murphy and his team. Newell joined the hit show in its third season, and their outstanding performance propelled them to become a main cast member. Portraying the character of Wade “Unique” Adams, a transgender teenager, Newell’s time on the show resonated deeply with young viewers. Their talent made them one of the most visible trans characters on national television, which meant a lot to so many people.

They’re A Self-Taught Singer

Above all else, Newell is celebrated for their extraordinary vocal talent. Few can match their ability to belt out powerful notes, and they consistently seize every opportunity to showcase their stunning singing chops. Remarkably, Newell is entirely self-taught. Before joining Glee, they had no formal training in singing, demonstrating their natural gift and inherent talent.

They Identify In Many Ways

Newell identifies as gender-nonconforming and possesses a flexible approach to pronouns. Comfortable with all pronouns, Newell seamlessly transitions between characters with different gender roles. This fluidity allowed them to submit themselves for consideration in the Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical category at the Tonys. Despite playing a female character in Shucked, Newell felt this category was fitting, ultimately resulting in their victory.

They’ve Been Nominated For Two Of The Four EGOT Awards

Newell’s recent Tony win has brought them back into the spotlight. However, this recognition is not their first time competing for a major prize. Newell has been nominated for two of the four prestigious EGOT awards. Although their work in the musical Once on This Island did not secure them a Tony nomination, Newell was part of the cast recording, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album in 2019. While the trophy ultimately went to The Band’s Visit, Newell’s status as a Grammy-nominated performer remains an incredible accomplishment.