5 Things To Know About Lauv

In 2017, rising pop musician Lauv scored what would become his breakout hit single with “I Like Me Better,” which became a top 40 win on he Hot 100 and which has so far been certified several times platinum. Since that track came and went, he’s gone on to establish himself as one of only a handful of successful pop artists who largely survive in the underground, as opposed to at the top of the charts. His inventive take on the genre has endeared him to millions, and his candid nature only makes him even more approachable.

Now, Lauv is in the headlines again thanks to a coming out of sorts. For those who don’t know much about him and his work, read on below.

He Used To Go By The Name Somersault Sunday

Over the course of more than a decade, Lauv has been actively involved in the music industry, albeit not always under his current stage name. In his early years, he ventured into the world of music by forming a metal band. After that endeavor didn’t work out as he had hoped, Lauv transitioned to a different musical identity and began releasing music under the name Somersault Sunday. During this phase, he created several EPs that showcased his artistic growth. Eventually, Lauv decided to embrace his current moniker, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey.

He Originally Wanted To Write For Other Musicians

At the onset of his musical career, Lauv’s primary focus was on songwriting and producing for other artists, as he hadn’t experienced notable success as a performer himself. He believed that working behind the scenes was his path to success. During his college years at NYU, Lauv pursued a degree in music technology and gained practical experience through an internship at a recording studio. His passion for creating music for his own artistic expression persisted, and he never abandoned his personal musical endeavors. Eventually, Lauv’s perseverance paid off when he secured a publishing deal, marking a turning point in his journey. With this milestone, Lauv’s career began to flourish, and he achieved significant success as an artist in his own right.

He’s Collaborated With Some Major Artists

Lauv’s musical success is undeniably intertwined with his collaborations with other notable artists. Over the years, he has had the opportunity to work with a wide array of renowned stars, which has contributed to his popularity and recognition in the industry. Among the notable names he has collaborated with are Ellie Goulding, DJ Snake, Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie, Ava Max, BTS, and his former girlfriend Julia Michaels. This list is merely a glimpse of the extensive list of stars he has worked with throughout his career.

He’s Not Straight

In June 2023, Lauv made a significant announcement on TikTok, revealing his identity as a member of the LGBTQ community. While he didn’t explicitly disclose his specific sexual orientation or gender identity, he expressed uncertainty about these aspects of himself, indicating that he is still in the process of self-discovery. Lauv shared a brief video of himself listening to music on the social platform, accompanied by text that stated, “When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men.” In the comments section, he questioned the significance of labeling and emphasized that he is still navigating his own understanding of his identity. It is worth noting that Lauv is currently in a relationship with singer-songwriter Sophie Cates, which adds further context to his journey of self-exploration.

He Talks About Mental Health A Lot

Lauv’s music resonates deeply with many listeners due to its exploration of themes such as depression, negative emotions, and mental health. His candidness about his own struggles has allowed fans to connect with his work and lyrics on a profound level. In addition to his music, Lauv has openly discussed his personal experiences with sadness, reaching out to his vast fanbase. Through partnerships with organizations, companies, and fellow musicians like Alessia Cara and Sofia Reyes, he has actively contributed to raising awareness about depression and promoting strategies for leading successful and fulfilling lives. Lauv’s dedication to spreading the word and supporting mental health initiatives has made a positive impact on numerous individuals worldwide.