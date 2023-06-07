‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Tyler James Williams Confirms He’s Straight

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams shared a post to his Instagram story — since expired — calling out people trying to out him.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me,” he said. “I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.”

The Everybody Hates Chris alum reiterated what the LGBTQ community has said — “What may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message” — and he refuses to “inadvertently contribute to” it.

“It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning,” he said.

Williams is the latest in a string of online fixations about celebrity sexuality.

In November of 2022, Kit Connor, co-star of Netflix’s Heartstoppers, was forced to come out as bisexual in a tweet. “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Similarly, Jameela Jamil, star of The Good Place and She-Hulk, came out as queer in 2020, amid public backlash surrounding her casting as a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary.“This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out,” she said at the time.

Williams continued his post with “[this kind of speculation] reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is often unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expression…. Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way.”

He concluded by returning to the heart of the issue.

“Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals. I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month. As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”