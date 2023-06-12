Alex Newell And J. Harrison Ghee Make Tony Award History

History was made at the 2023 Tony Awards as the prestigious event celebrated and recognized the incredible talent of several nonbinary actors.

For the first time in the show’s 76-year-long tenure, trophies were awarded to two outstanding nonbinary performers, marking a significant milestone for the theater industry.

The first nonbinary actor to secure a Tony Award was Alex Newell.

Their category was announced early in the evening, as Newell took home the statuette for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for their remarkable portrayal of Lulu in the country-themed musical Shucked.

As they stood on the stage, a visibly emotional Newell expressed their gratitude: “Thank you for seeing me, Broadway.”

Their heartfelt acceptance speech resonated with many as they acknowledged the significance of their win as “a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black individual from Massachusetts.” Newell’s words of encouragement to young gender-nonconforming individuals watching served as a powerful message of empowerment and determination.

“To anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to,” they said.

Later in the evening, J. Harrison Ghee also made history with their remarkable win.

Ghee was honored with the prestigious Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical award for their captivating portrayal of Jerry/Daphne in Some Like It Hot.

Their win came shortly after Newell’s, creating a momentous and celebratory evening for the LGBTQ community, particularly nonbinary individuals.

Ghee’s acceptance speech was deeply moving, and they made it both personal and about their community in general.

“My mother raised me to understand that the gifts God gave me were not about me,” Ghee said. “To use them to be effective in the world. For every trans, nonbinary, gender non-conforming human — whoever was told they couldn’t be, couldn’t be seen, this is for you.”

Amidst the historic wins of nonbinary actors, other significant moments added to the joy and excitement of the evening.

Michael Arden, recognized for his outstanding work on the musical Parade, was named the winner of Best Direction of a Musical. As Arden took to the microphone to deliver his acceptance speech, he candidly shared his journey, remarking, “I was called the f-word more times than I can remember, and now I’m a faggot with a Tony!”

While CBS bleeped out the last part of his statement for TV, the thunderous applause from the audience made it evident to viewers at home that he had said something profoundly meaningful. (The closed captioning did not edit the remark.)

The 2023 Tony Awards will be remembered as a milestone event in both the Broadway and LGVTQ communities, which have overlapped for many years, and now doors have been flung open that cannot be closed again.