Andy Cohen Jokes: ‘I Am In Love With John Mayer’

Andy Cohen and John Mayer have one of Hollywood’s all-time bromances. They are seen together often, and they seem to do a lot with one another, from work-related projects to dinners and even vacations. Many in the LGBTQ community have wondered for a long time if it wasn’t possible that there was something more than a friendship going on, and now Cohen has cleared it up after finally being asked directly what;’s going on.

While being interviewed on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, Cohen was questioned by Stern about his connections with Mayer, acknowledging that the singer receives significant mentions in Cohen’s recently published book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

“I am in love with John Mayer,” Cohen said. “We are in love with each other.”

He said so matter of factly, but anyone who follows either or both stars knows that their love is not a romantic one…but that didn’t stop Stern from continuing the line of questioning.

Stern made a point of mentioning that Cohen and Mayer frequently go camping together, and then he went right for it and asked the question. The shock jock queried the author if there had ever been anything sexual between the two, and he demanded that Cohen swear on the lives of his children that his answer would be true. Unsurprisingly, he confirmed that no, they aren’t in love in that way.

Cohen has addressed and dismissed speculation about any romantic involvement with Mayer on previous occasions, reinforcing that their association is only friendly.

The man behind the Real Housewives franchise was on the Howard Stern Show to promote his new book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. During the chat, Stern pointed out that he is also mentioned quite a bit in the TV host’s fourth published work, but perhaps not as much as Mayer.

Recently, Mayer has been spotted dining with Cohen, though it’s no secret, as the TV producer often posts pictures of his date himself. In February 2022, Mayer delivered a speech at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, demonstrating their close bond. Additionally, Mayer also showed his support by attending Cohen’s son Ben’s baby shower.

This isn’t the first time the word “love” has been used when their friendship has been discussed. In 2018, Cohen told CNN, “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time. I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other.”

During a podcast interview last year, Cohen also shared that it isn’t only him that uses that special word. “He very quickly in our friendship started saying, ‘You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you,’” the Emmy winner revealed.