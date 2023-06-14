Arlington Democrat Jonathan Dromgoole Hopes To Make History

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the sole LGBTQ Republican currently serving in Congress, has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment charging him with wire fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds, and lying on federal campaign finance disclosure forms.

Santos, 34, who represents parts of Long Island and Queens, appeared in federal court in Long Island on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day.

At a 1 p.m. hearing, Santos pled not guilty and was released on a $500,000 bond.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport to prevent him from fleeing the United States, as he allegedly fled Brazil after being charged with using stolen checks to purchase $700 worth of clothing from a high-end shop on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro in 2008.