BBC Announces I Kissed A Girl Reality Dating Series

In the wake of the successful debut of I Kissed a Boy, the groundbreaking all-gay dating series currently airing in the U.K., the BBC has exciting news for fans of the show. The network has announced its intention to create a female spinoff titled, fittingly, I Kissed a Girl.

Returning as the host for this anticipated spinoff is singer, designer and TV personality Dannii Minogue–also known as the sister of Kylie. I Kissed a Girl will feature 10 single women who will be matched amongst themselves, embarking on a journey to discover genuine love. Similar to its predecessor, the transformative power of the first kiss will determine the path their relationships will take, and it’s all about that first loving impression.

The upcoming show is described as such (via Out): “I Kissed a Girl will serve drama, smash stereotypes, and promise more twists and turns than ever.”

Taking to social media, the BBC made the announcement of the forthcoming series on its official Instagram account. Fans of the new reality staple were also encouraged to apply to be a part of the show, with the TV giant providing details on how to do so.

The original concept of I Kissed a Boy introduced ten contestants who entered the villa, each eagerly seeking love with their very first kiss. Following its premiere on May 14, the BBC witnessed what must have been an overwhelming success of the show, which prompted the network to promptly greenlight the much-anticipated sequel.

With I Kissed a Girl, the BBC is pushing boundaries once again, bringing a fresh and diverse approach to the world of dating shows in more than one way. By featuring a female-centric narrative, the series aims to amplify the voices and experiences of women in their quest for love and connection. This isn’t always seen in reality TV dating series. Even fewer shows that fit under this description cater to LGBTQ audiences with same-sex romance, with I Kissed a Boy being not the first to do so, but one of a very small number.

Whether Katy Perry’s hit pop song of the same name will be the theme tune for I Kissed a Girl remains to be seen.