Big Freedia’s 5 Best Collaborations

Big Freedia is one of the leading figures in the energetic and electronically-driven genre of bounce music–not to mention one of the most unique LGBTQ musicians out there. Through his own tracks and numerous collaborations, Freedia has played a crucial role in bringing bounce to the mainstream. Interestingly, it often seems like we hear more of Freedia’s contributions on songs by other artists rather than his own solo work, though he doesn’t only partner with others!

One of Freedia’s notable achievements is lending vocals to two Beyoncé songs: “Formation” and “Break My Soul.” Although he is not officially credited as a featured artist on either track, he receives writing credits and financial compensation. While he has yet to receive a featured line on Beyoncé’s tunes, the association itself has been highly beneficial for Freedia’s career. Collaborating with other acts has proven to be a lucrative and successful venture for him, allowing him to build a thriving business in the music industry.

Ahead of listening to his new album Central City, which drops June 23, check out five of Big Freedia’s best collaborations with well-known artists.

“Raising Hell” (Kesha featuring Big Freedia)

“Raising Hell,” the lead single from Kesha’s 2020 album High Road, stands out as one of her most infectious and memorable songs. Despite its undeniable catchiness, the track surprisingly failed to achieve chart success in many regions. This lackluster performance signaled a potential decline in Kesha’s prominence in the music industry. However, “Raising Hell” remains a prime illustration of Kesha’s unparalleled ability to deliver a particular brand of pop music flawlessly. Freedia’s contribution, although minimal, adds the finishing touch to the song, enhancing its overall composition.

“Peanut Butter” (RuPaul featuring Big Freedia)

Avid fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race know this song very, very well. It has become a staple in the show, frequently featured in challenges and often referenced by RuPaul herself. This playful homage to a captivating and curvaceous derriere is both silly and enjoyable. Among RuPaul’s extensive and ever-growing discography, this composition stands out as one of the better ones.

Freedia delivers a well-executed verse, delving into one of his favorite subjects, which is backed by his considerable experience in the field. Although the video may appear low-budget (because it is), it undeniably captures the essence of the song, focusing on the essentials: beauty, a captivating beat, and a celebration of the posterior.

“Drop” (Diplo & DJ Snake featuring Big Freedia)

Freedia garnered early support from influential DJs and electronic music producers, which helped her later work with even bigger stars. This association is evident in many tunes, but especially in one track in particular by Diplo and DJ Snake, who truly admired Freedia’s contributions to the bounce genre.

Over time, Diplo has become an ardent fan, recognizing the unique essence that Freedia brings to bounce. The accompanying video for “Drop” is not only captivating but also endearing. It skillfully combines the energetic and electrifying beats of bounce with young girls who wholeheartedly embrace their culture and learn to dance, creating an adorable fusion of music and expression.

“Friday (Remix)” (Rebecca Black featuring Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3)

Rebecca Black has a complex relationship with the song “Friday.” On one hand, it catapulted her into the music industry, providing her with opportunities. On the other, she endured years of torment and relentless abuse, both online and offline, at an incredibly young age. Despite the adversity, Black eventually found acceptance and embraced the song’s legacy and the impact it had on her life.

To commemorate the 10 year anniversary of the infamous track, Black decided to release a reimagined version in 2021 that defied expectations. The second time around, she opted for a completely different sound by increasing the tempo and exploring different genres. She collaborated with artists such as 3OH!3, Dorian Electra, and Freedia himself to add a unique flair to the new rendition, one which not everyone loved, but which certainly showed Black had grown up and changed.

“Eye of the Needle (Bounce Remix)” (Sia featuring Big Freedia)

Sia’s album 1000 Forms of Fear served as the transformative catalyst that propelled her to global stardom. As part of its promotional campaign, the song “Eye of the Needle” was released as a single, a day prior to the album’s arrival. Unfortunately, due to limited exposure, it didn’t garner significant attention at the time. However, the following year saw a revival of the track when Adult Swim enlisted Freedia to infuse his unique touch. The result was a remarkable hybrid composition that seamlessly blended the adult pop and bounce genres. Somewhat shockingly, this unconventional combination defied expectations and resonated exceptionally well with listeners.