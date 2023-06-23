Carly Rae Jepsen Returns With Easy Disco Single ‘Shy Boy’

Carly Rae Jepsen continues to solidify her status as a favorite within the LGBTQ community the release of her new single, “Shy Boy.” As Pride celebrations come to a close, the beloved pop artist’s latest offering arrives just in time to keep the party going.

“Shy Boy” is a bass-driven track that showcases Jepsen’s unique take on dance pop. While it may not be an energetic party starter, the song serves as a perfect late-night, sexy, come-down track. Its low-key nature allows the listener to maintain a good vibe without requiring too much energy. This makes it an ideal single to wrap up the festivities of a long and action-packed Pride season.

Jepsen has built her brand with disco-leaning electro-pop in the past few years, soundtracking many a gay pregame. “Shy Boy” is, fittingly, more demure and quieter than some of her more bombastic and catchier cuts, but there’s still a time and place for it. In fact, it’s great to hear her try new things in her sound without drifting too far from what fans have come to expect. Fellow pop stars, pay attention!

Although Jepsen teased the music video for “Shy Boy” as she promoted the then-upcoming track, the visual was not released simultaneously with the song. Instead, fans were treated to a simple visualizer, leaving them eagerly anticipating the full music video experience.

At present, “Shy Boy” stands alone as an unattached single, seemingly unrelated to any upcoming album or project. However, Jepsen has a history of delighting fans with collections of cast-offs and B-sides from her previous albums. So, it is entirely possible that she has plans to release a new compilation in the future. Alternatively, this single could be nothing more than a heartfelt gesture of appreciation towards her fans as she prepares for her upcoming tour and festival dates.

Jepsen’s previous album, The Loneliest Time, was released in October 2022. In the latter half of that year, she dedicated her efforts to promoting the album, which featured singles like “Western Wind” and “Beach House.” Jepsen’s breakthrough into the mainstream music scene over a decade ago with “Call Me Maybe,” which marked the beginning of her popularity within the LGBTQ community. Since then, her dance-pop hits such as “I Really Like You,” “Run Away with Me,” and “Cut to the Feeling” have only strengthened her connection with her devoted fan base.