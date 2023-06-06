Elliot Page Claims Fellow Actor Threatened to Rape Him Straight

In his upcoming memoir Pageboy, Elliot Page reveals that a homophobic actor once confronted him at a party in Los Angeles back in 2014, telling him: “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.”

The unnamed actor also told Page, who identified as a lesbian at the time, “I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

Page had previously come out as gay during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s “Time to Thrive” conference in Las Vegas shortly before the encounter, leading this particular actor to take issue with Page’s identity.

In a chapter titled “Famous A-hole at Party,” Page writes about the homophobic encounter with the unnamed actor he considered an “acquaintance.” Page writes that a few days after the uncomfortable interaction at the party, the actor attempted to walk back on his comments telling Page: “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.”

“I think you might,” Page responded.

“I’ve had some version of that happen many times throughout my life,” Page told People magazine in an interview in which he relived some of his struggles with coming out. “A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful.

“I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the shit we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual,” he said.

He added: “I’m purposely not sharing his name. But he will hear about this and know it’s him.”

Page came out as transgender in 2020 and has since used his platform to speak about his trans identity. Pageboy, which shares his experience navigating his identity in front of the cameras as well as private moments not shared before is now available for pre-order and releases June 6.