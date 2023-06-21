Gay Man Set on Fire in Homophobic Attack

A gay man in San Diego claims he was set on fire in a homophobic attack.

Scott Rowin, 39, an openly gay San Diego resident, was left with second-degree burns after being called anti-gay slurs and set alight with a flammable liquid.

Rowin told San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV that he stopped into The Loft, a gay bar in the Hillcrest neighborhood, to inquire about a job. He then left the bar after 8 p.m. and made his way toward his downtown San Diego apartment, intending to call an Uber, when he began to hear men talking.

He says his memory is hazy, but remembers hearing anti-gay slurs being thrown around by two men.

“[I] started hearing ‘Fags this, Fags that.’ The word came up quite a bit,” Rowin says.

Initially, Rowin says he was unaware that the slurs were being directed at him, but soon realized the men were targeting him and responded to their rhetoric.

“I yelled back a couple of things, ‘Hey, that’s fucked up!’” Rowin recalls saying.

Rowin says he heard footsteps behind him and saw a quick glimpse of a man, in his 20s or 30s, who poured a bottle of a water-like liquid onto him. Then one of the men set him on fire.

“Immediately after that, I went up like coals on a barbecue. It started off really big,” he said.

After realizing he was on fire, Rowin stopped, dropped, and rolled on the ground to extinguish the flames.

The attack left Rowin with second-degree burns along his body. One of his burns did get infected, requiring additional follow-up treatment. It is currently unclear if he will need surgery to repair his skin at this time.

“The majority of the burns are on my side torso, hip, and back,” Rowin told WGTV. “It’s very painful.”

Rowin believes that this was a targeted homophobic attack.

“This is absolutely a hate crime. The slurs were hate-filled,” he says. “In my opinion, they were obviously out there targeting the LGBT community.”

A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment from Metro Weekly, or provide further details about the incident or whether it is being investigated as a hate crime.

Similar attacks, in which people are set on fire, have been employed against LGBTQ individuals — usually abroad, in countries with worse LGBTQ records than the United States — in the past.

Rowin says he can still hear the slurs in his mind but hopes his story can bring awareness to the kind of homophobia that some gay people deal with on a daily basis.

“This can still happen in 2023. There are still a lot of haters out there. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” he told WGTV. “This time it was fire. What will it be next time?”