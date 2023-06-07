Gay Olympic Rower Robbie Manson Launches OnlyFans Account

Gay Olympic rower Robbie Manson has announced he’s joining OnlyFans to earn extra money for training ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Writing in an essay for the LGBTQ sports website Outsports, Manson, who represented New Zealand in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, clarified that the content he posts on his OnlyFans account will not be explicitly sexual in nature, but a “celebration of the human form, sensuality, and self-expression.”

“My content on the platform is anything but adult entertainment,” he writes. “I promise no explicit content or shenanigans, just a fun and playful space where I can express myself creatively and promote body positivity, sensuality and self-acceptance,” he writes.

“It’s a space where I can authentically express myself through tasteful and artistic means. Drawing from my previous experiences with nude photoshoots and cheeky Instagram posts, I found a potential way to generate the financial support needed to fuel my Olympic dreams. After all, training for the Olympics requires dedication, hard work and, let’s be honest, financial support.”

The 33-year-old also recounts his personal journey, including retiring from rowing in October 2020 after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his desire to come out of retirement and compete in 2024.

In the essay, Manson says that following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, he experienced “burnout,” and decided to retire to prioritize his mental health.

During his time away from competitive rowing — a sport to which he’d dedicated 15 years of his life — he threw himself into other activities to de-stress and reexamine his priorities. But soon his competitive spirit returned, and he decided to attempt a comeback in the sport he loves.

Although some critics may view his foray into the world of OnlyFans as a distraction from that goal, Manson stresses that he remains focused on returning to competitive rowing. He plans to compete in the 2023 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in September, and ultimately qualify for the Olympics.

But he’s adopted a less intense approach to achieving those goals.

“When people ask me about my rowing plans, I simply tell them that my goal is to ‘enjoy it.’ It’s not about obsessing over results or personal bests anymore. Instead, I’ve embraced the philosophy of working hard, controlling what I can control, and finding fulfillment in the process,” he writes. “Surrounding myself with understanding and supportive coaches and teammates has made all the difference. Together, we’ve created an environment that fosters positivity, growth, and above all, enjoyment.”

“I may not have regained my physical peak from 2020 before retiring, but what I’ve discovered along the way is far more valuable — a renewed passion for rowing and a deep appreciation for the joy it brings. It’s not just about the destination; it’s about relishing the journey itself,” Manson concludes.

Manson isn’t the only Olympic athlete to join the adult online content subscription service.

Matthew Mitcham, the 2008 gold medalist in men’s 10-meter platform diving, joined the service earlier this year, taking a similar tack in warning potential subscribers not to expect anything too risqué.

Last month, British Olympians Matty Lee, Daniel Goodfellow and Matthew Dixon also started their own OnlyFans accounts — also sans explicit content, according to the LGBTQ website Queerty.

One of their teammates, Jack Laugher, previously started his own OnlyFans account in 2021.

“Subscribe for EXCLUSIVE content for pictures & videos not posted anywhere else,” Laugher’s bio on his OnlyFans page reads. “I love posting SFW [safe for work] content in speedos, briefs, boxers and more!”