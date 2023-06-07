Gay TikToker’s Parents Hired An Exorcist To Save Him

Andrew Hartzler, the nephew of anti-LGBTQ Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, has once again gone viral for sharing a video of his parents hiring an exorcist to “exorcize the demons” they believe were “responsible” for “making him gay.”

Hartzler first went viral in the summer of 2022 after posting a video of his aunt Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler crying after opposing the Respect for Marriage Act of 2022.

The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to recognize same-sex marriages made in other states and repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as only between a man and a woman.

Using Biblical values as the basis for her argument, the Congresswoman tearfully begged for the bill not to pass.

After the bill passed, Andrew Hartzler posted a response to his aunt, pointing out how this kind of speech is “hateful rhetoric and blatant discrimination” against LGBTQ people.

Hartlzer went through his aunt’s speech, highlighting her leaps in logic and fundamental ignorance about religion, the government, and LGBTQ people.

When the Respect for Marriage Act came to President Biden’s desk, Andrew Hartzler was invited to the signing ceremony on December 13, 2022.

Hartzler has since worked at Oklahomans for Equality, an Oklahoma-based LGBTQ advocacy group that operates the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa Oklahoma.

The 25-year-old is now making headlines again.

On June 1, 2023, he shared a video of evangelist John Jacobs performing an exorcism in his bedroom. (Watch the video at the end of the article.)

Jacobs is the founder of The Power Team, a Christian bodybuilding group that shows its religious zeal by smashing bricks and tearing phone books (Jacobs has since stepped away from the organization).

Jacobs and The Power Team were known in the community for hosting talks for teenagers on drug use and premarital sex. They would then invite the parents and teenagers to watch as they attempted feats such as trying to break flaming bricks and walk on ice to show their devotion to God.

In the video, Jacobs walks through Hartzler’s bedroom with two other individuals while repeatedly saying, “In Jesus name.” Jacob comments on Hartzler’s closet — “something happened here in Jesus name” and then drips holy oil on Hartzler’s bed and clothing.

According to Hartzler, the “exorcism” cost his parents thousands of dollars. Hartzler’s father described his son’s identity as a “demonic stronghold,” and his parents sent him to a conversion camp when he first came out at age 14.

Hartzler attended conversion therapy three times a week, which he said, “Taught self-hate.” After graduating, he was forced by his parents to attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an evangelical private university, known for its anti-LGBTQ stance.

While at home for winter break during his sophomore year, Hartzler reaffirmed his identity to his parents.

He was met with similar theatrics as before. Knowing his parents might pull another stunt, Hartzler hid security cameras in his room, which later recorded the “exorcism.”

Hartzler is choosing to share this video now because he feels it is “really important for people to see that there are right-wing Christian fanatics who are subjecting their children to this type of practice and that they believe being gay is something profoundly evil that has to be performed away by some ritual.”

Hartzler continues to fight for LGBTQ rights and is involved in several petitions. Among them is the out oklahoma petition, which seeks to stop LGBTQ discrimination based on religious ideology within federally funded college campuses. Another petition argues for Oral Roberts University to change its honor code which currently bans “homosexual activity.”