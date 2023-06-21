Greta Van Fleet Musician Josh Kiszka Comes Out

Josh Kiszka, one of the original members of the rock band Greta Van Fleet, has revealed himself to be a part of the LGBTQ community. The singer-songwriter shared the news via a very emotional message uploaded to his personal Instagram account.

The post, which includes an image of Kiszka performing while surrounded by lights that come in every color of the rainbow, is visually stunning, and it nearly gives away what he wanted to say before he wrote a word. The rocker captioned the snap with some personal information from his life that he hadn’t shared before as well as his motivation for coming out now.

“Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love,” the musician began. He then added that he feels it is “imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.”

Kiszka then went on to admit that “These issues are especially close to my heart,” and then he revealed that he has “been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years.” The rock artist also shared that while this may be new information for many of the band’s fans, “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.”

The superstar then explained that there has been a very positive response by many regarding the tough issues facing the LGBTQ community at the moment, but there’s always more to be done. He tagged several organizations fighting for the equality, using his platform for actionable good.

Kiszka ended his coming out post on an uplifting note, as he highlighted how fantastic he believes the LGBT community is, saying, “The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation. The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”

It’s not entirely shocking that Kiszka has come out as a member of the LGBTQ community. The rocker has been known to wear flashy outfits and dress in a campy style since Greta Van Fleet arrived years ago. He hasn’t addressed the topic much, but now he clearly felt compelled to share his truth. It should be noted though that he didn’t explain how he identifies, but rather only that he’s a part of this group and that he has a same-sex partner.

Greta Van Fleet has released two full-lengths so far, and their third Starcatcher is slated to arrive in July. The band has been nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist. They took home Best Rock Album in 2019 for their EP From The Fires. The group is made up of Kiszka, his brother, his cousin, and a friend, and they’ve been writing and recording music together for more than a decade now.