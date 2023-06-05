Heidi N Closet Opens Up About Her Decision To Leave All Stars 8

The most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 left fans in complete shock, as the Snatch Game competition took an unexpected turn. Among the beloved queens of the Drag Race franchise, Heidi N Closet’s decision to quit the competition after a series of intense drama left viewers astounded, as it has only happened a few times before in the history of the show.

Following the controversial episode, Closet took to social media to candidly express her thoughts and shed light on her departure. In her own words, she explained, “So through out the last 9 months I dealt with sadness, depression, and anger and through that I did make a diss track but THANK U to my amazing partner and group of friends that helped me through that and reminded me about peace and love. I’m not perfect but I’m growing.”

Responding to a fan’s inquiry on Twitter, Closet clarified her primary reasons for leaving RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8. She candidly replied, “Mostly mental health and I saw how messy the girls were being. I had stopped caring about winning at this point.”

On the day the episode aired, Closet initiated a positive discussion, urging fans not to send hate. Instead, she encouraged them to embrace love and peace in various forms. She expressed, “Please don’t send no hate. Instead of sending negativity choose to spread love and peace. There’s plenty of ways to show ❤️and support!! A sweet message, buying a sexy toy, 👀 subscribe to Patreon 🍵, or even tip a hoe *cough Venmo HeidiNCloset cough*

Sending love to all thank U.”

The drama ensued when several contestants appeared to have grievances against Closet. Kandy Muse called her out in the werk room, alleging that Closet had confessed her intention to vote Jimbo off the show, as Jimbo was perceived as formidable competition. Closet vehemently denied these claims and was visibly affected by the confrontation. She abruptly left the room, expressing her frustration and disinterest in the whole situation. Despite attempts from fellow contestants to console her, Closet remained resolute in her decision to distance herself from the show.

Just as the queens prepared to strut their looks on the runway, RuPaul confirmed to the viewers at home that Closet had indeed made the choice to leave the competition on her own terms. It was a disappointing departure for someone who had been regarded as a potential frontrunner. But, if it meant prioritizing her mental well-being, perhaps this decision was ultimately for the best.

Closet’s unexpected departure from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 has left fans reeling with mixed emotions. While her absence will undoubtedly be felt, it serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health and self-care, even in the face of fierce competition. Closet’s courage to step away from the limelight to prioritize her own well-being serves as an inspiration for others facing similar challenges in their lives.