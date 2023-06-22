Kesha’s 10 Most Underrated Bops

Chart-topping pop sensation Kesha already has her legacy secured with infectious hits like “Tik Tok,” “We R Who We R,” and “Praying.”

These singles (and many others) have dominated the airwaves, solidifying Kesha’s status as a pop powerhouse.

Beyond her widely recognized success, the Grammy nominee’s discography is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems that often go overlooked. Plenty of tunes she’s written and recorded deserve a second glance, as they showcase Kesha’s versatility and artistry beyond her chart-topping hits…and they’re just plain great.

Here are just 10 of them, but there are many, many more.

“Boots & Boys”

“Boots & Boys” is an energetic pop track by Kesha from her debut studio album, Animal, released in 2010. While the album spawned massive hits like “Tik Tok” and “Blah Blah Blah,” “Boots & Boys” often gets overlooked. The song showcases Kesha’s playful and rebellious persona, with catchy hooks and a blend of electronic and rock elements. Its flirtatious lyrics add a cheeky twist to the album’s overall party vibe. Though not released as a single, “Boots & Boys” stands out as something of an anthem for those looking for things to care about in life.

“Cannibal”

“Cannibal” is the title track from Kesha’s EP of the same name, released in 2010. Following the success of her debut album Animal, the then-new star continued her successful run with this short collection, which spawned several additional radio wins. “Cannibal” showcases Kesha’s unapologetic attitude and signature electro-pop style. It was a bit controversial at the time, as she talks about literally eating people and name-drops Jeffrey Dahmer, but it’s a bop nonetheless.

“Sleazy (ft. Lil Wayne, André 3000, Wiz Khalifa, and T.I.)”

This star-studded collaboration appears on Kesha’s remix EP I Am the Dance Commander + I Command You to Dance: The Remix Album, which she dropped in 2011. Originally released as a solo hit, the track took on a new life after she added an impressive lineup of rap heavyweights who complement Kesha’s fierce and edgy style. The beat worked with Kesha’s near-rapping, but it was rounded out beautifully by the flows of these talented hip-hop titans.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER!

“Wherever You Are”

A track from Kesha’s second full-length, “Wherever You Are” showcases Kesha’s slightly more emotive side amidst the album’s energetic and rebellious pop tracks. But don’t worry, it’s still backed by the high-octane dance-pop production that made Warrior so insanely danceable in the first place. The lyrics touch upon love, longing, and the desire for connection. While it may have been overshadowed by the album’s hit singles like “Die Young” and “C’Mon,” “Wherever You Are” serves as a captivating moment of vulnerability within Kesha’s discography.

“Dirty Love (ft. Iggy Pop)”

A rock-infused collaboration from Kesha’s second studio album Warrior, this high-energy track features the iconic punk rock artist Iggy Pop, who adds a much-deserved edgy and rebellious flair to Kesha’s pop sound. “Dirty Love” showcases Kesha’s versatility as she delves into a more gritty and raw musical territory, which she’d further explore later on in her career. The tune name-drops

The song combines pulsating beats, distorted guitars, and Kesha’s signature bold vocals, resulting in a raucous anthem. While it wasn’t released as a single, “Dirty Love” remains a standout track that embodies Kesha’s fearless attitude and willingness to experiment with different genres. The collaboration with Iggy Pop further elevates the song’s appeal, making it a hidden gem in Kesha’s discography.

“Fuck Him He’s a DJ”

“Fuck Him He’s a DJ” is an electrifying track from Kesha’s I Am the Dance Commander + I Command You to Dance: The Remix Album released in 2010. This energetic and unapologetic anthem showcases Kesha’s fierce and rebellious persona. With its catchy hooks and pulsating beats, the song serves as a bold statement against the stereotypical DJ figure. Kesha’s powerful vocals and provocative lyrics express a sense of empowerment and defiance. While not released as a single, “Fuck Him He’s a DJ” exemplifies Kesha’s ability to deliver infectious pop with a rebellious edge. It remains a standout track that captures the unfiltered spirit of Kesha’s early music.

“Woman (ft. the Dap-Kings Horns)”

“Woman (ft. the Dap-Kings Horns)” is a powerful anthem by Kesha from her third studio album, “Rainbow,” released in 2017. This soulful and empowering track showcases Kesha’s resilience and celebrates female empowerment. With the accompaniment of the renowned Dap-Kings Horns, the song boasts a vibrant blend of pop, rock, and soul elements. “Woman” combines catchy melodies, infectious hooks, and Kesha’s powerhouse vocals to deliver a message of strength and independence. The lyrics reflect Kesha’s journey and reclaiming of her own power. Despite not being released as a single, “Woman” garnered critical acclaim for its spirited energy and unapologetic celebration of womanhood, making it a standout track in Kesha’s discography.

“Raising Hell (ft. Big Freedia)”

“Raising Hell (ft. Big Freedia)” is an infectious and energetic collaboration by Kesha from her fourth studio album, “High Road,” released in 2020. The song combines Kesha’s signature pop sound with elements of funk and gospel, resulting in a high-octane party anthem. With the featured artist Big Freedia’s contributions, the track is infused with vibrant rap verses and energetic vocal interplay. “Raising Hell” showcases Kesha’s fearless and carefree attitude, encouraging listeners to let loose and embrace the joy of the moment. Released as the lead single from “High Road,” the song garnered positive reviews and became a fan favorite. With its catchy hooks, infectious energy, and uplifting message, “Raising Hell” stands out as a standout track that showcases Kesha’s ability to create memorable pop gems.

“Learn to Let Go”

“Learn to Let Go” is a poignant and empowering song by Kesha from her third studio album, “Rainbow,” released in 2017. The track serves as a powerful anthem of self-acceptance and growth. With its introspective lyrics and uplifting melodies, “Learn to Let Go” showcases Kesha’s personal journey and resilience. The song encourages listeners to release their past traumas and embrace a positive outlook on life. Released as a promotional single, “Learn to Let Go” resonated with fans and critics alike for its relatable message and infectious pop sound. It stands as a testament to Kesha’s artistic evolution and her ability to create music that inspires and uplifts listeners.

“Stronger” (Sam Feldt featuring Kesha)

“Stronger” is a collaborative track by Sam Feldt featuring Kesha, released in 2021. As an electronic dance music (EDM) anthem, the song showcases a fusion of Sam Feldt’s vibrant production and Kesha’s powerful vocals. “Stronger” carries a message of resilience and personal growth, with Kesha’s lyrics reflecting themes of overcoming challenges and finding inner strength. The track features infectious melodies, uplifting beats, and a catchy chorus that invites listeners to embrace their own resilience. Although not released as a single, “Stronger” is a captivating collaboration, combining Kesha’s pop sensibilities with Sam Feldt’s EDM expertise to create a dynamic and empowering musical experience.