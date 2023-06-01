Kim Cattrall Is Returning To And Just Like That…

Fans of the four women from Sex and the City have a new reason to celebrate: the season two finale of And Just Like That…, the revival of HBO’s Sex and the City on Max (formerly HBO Max), holds a special treat for fans as Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones.

But don’t expect Cattrall to rejoin the other three women from the series, as it appears this isn’t going to be a proper reunion. The actress reportedly finished her part without any interaction or communication with the series’ other stars. It seems that this one moment is the only scene that Cattrall is set to appear in, at least for now.

The single scene with Cattrall will feature her in a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed, as always, by Sarah Jessica Parker. They’re chatting via phone because in And Just Like That…, Cattrall’s character now lives in London, which helps explain why she’s not in for more drama.

This isn’t the first time that And Just Like That… has addressed the fact that Cattrall, an integral part of the original program’s success, is missing from the reboot. In the first season, Parker’s character and Cattrall’s exchange a few texts, and it’s made clear that the two have had some kind of falling out.

Cattrall has been very public about her spats with both Parker and Sex and the City showrunner Michael Patrick King, and feuds have plagued the brand for years. It was Cattrall who reportedly torpedoed the third film in the franchise, which was set to follow the less-than-successful and critically-panned second in the series.

When it came time to reboot Sex and the City as And Just Like That…, Cattrall was reportedly not even extended an offer to reprise her iconic role as Samantha in the new show. Instead, the creators of the series took the opportunity to introduce new characters, injecting a renewed energy and bringing fresh narratives to the universe of Sex and the City.

The second season of And Just Like That… is just around the corner, scheduled to premiere on June 22 on Max.

