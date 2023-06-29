Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’ Is The Gay Song Of The Summer

Every summer, the music industry eagerly awaits the annual bestowing of the title of “Song of the Summer.” That phrase is used in many different ways by many different people, and while the coveted designation is technically determined by Billboard based on chart success, sales, and radio play, in reality there are many songs of the summer. The answer changes based on who is asked, and in most ways, everyone is right.

In 2023, one smash hit has captured the attention and adoration of the LGBTQ community and already captured the title, even if it’s still early in the season: Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam.”

“Padam Padam” marks a surprising success for Minogue, especially at this point in her career. The electro-pop tune has quickly climbed charts worldwide, although its popularity extends beyond mere numbers. It has struck a chord with Minogue’s devoted gay audience, who have supported her for years, even during periods between major hit singles. Now, they are the driving force propelling “Padam Padam” to legendary status. The song delivers exactly what the LGBTQ community has been craving from their beloved pop icons: a quirky, delightful, and catchy track with an added dose of camp factor.

But what exactly is the meaning behind “Padam Padam”? The question has sparked a multitude of interpretations. While its literal definition refers to the sound a heart makes when encountering someone of interest, online gay communities have transformed it into something much more. On platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, “Padam” has become a versatile word with various meanings. It has evolved into an internet meme that has taken the digital realm by storm, which only further fuels the song’s success.

Minogue has capitalized on the momentum of “Padam Padam” and seized the opportunity to promote the song. She has made appearances around the world, both planned and impromptu, to showcase her latest hit. From performing on American Idol to surprising fans at Capital’s Summertime Ball in London, where she enjoys greater popularity than in the United States, Minogue has made her presence felt and reminded everyone in attendance of just how lovable the song really is.

She created quite the stir when she showed up after 1:00 AM to perform at the gay circuit party Horse Meat Disco in New York City during Pride weekend. As she suffered through sound issues, Minogue asked the crowd to sing along, and unsurprisingly, they all knew the words. The showing went viral, even if it was flawed, and it helped remind an audience of hundreds of thousands (if not millions) online that “Padam Padam” is perfect for the clubs.

As an artist who only achieves global hits every few decades, Minogue knows how to transform a rising cut into a smash hit through strategic promotion. While “Padam Padam” may not initially sound like a worldwide success, the same could have been said for her previous hits such as “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “Love at First Sight,” which ultimately made history. Whether “Padam Padam” reaches the pinnacle of global charts or maintains its current level of success, it has already secured the title of the song of the summer within the LGBTQ community. For years to come, it will serve as a nostalgic reminder of the vibrant and warmer months of 2023.