Lizzo Honors Juneteenth By Advocating For Black Trans People

Lizzo has long been recognized as one of the most vocal and dedicated allies of the LGBTQ community. Her unwavering support for her fans, emphasizing their worth and beauty just as they are, has endeared her to many. Once again, Lizzo is proving her commitment to inclusivity and equality by bringing back an annual event that celebrates Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

On Instagram, Lizzo kicked off her Juneteenth Giveback campaign, a tradition she upholds every year. As part of this initiative, the singer generously donates to worthy causes that positively impact the lives of Black people. Lizzo understands the power of social media and utilizes it to promote her charitable endeavors, further amplifying the voices of the organizations she supports. In 2023, she is directing her efforts towards uplifting Black trans people specifically.

In a heartfelt video posted on her Instagram, Lizzo explains the purpose of her campaign and announced that she is relaunching it with a substantial gift of $50,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute. Lizzo captioned the video, “LIZZOS JUNETEENTH GIVEBACK IS PROUD TO PRESENT 50,000$ TO THE MARSHA P. JOHNSON INSTITUTE,” showcasing her enthusiasm and dedication to the cause.

During the video, Lizzo expresses her admiration for Marsha P. Johnson, a prominent activist who played a pivotal role in the Stonewall Riots and was instrumental in kickstarting the Gay Pride movement. In the visual, Lizzo said, “That’s right, we know who Marsha P. Johnson is, and we know what Marsha P. Johnson has done for the LGBTQ – emphasis on that T – community.”

For those unfamiliar with the activist, Lizzo provides further insight into the goals and mission of the Marsha P. Johnson Institute. She explains that the organization “protects and defends the human rights of Black, transgender people. They do this by organising community, advocating for the people and creating a healing community, developing transformative leadership and promoting collective power.”

Lizzo also sheds light on the somber origin story of the organization. She reveals that the Marsha P. Johnson Institute was founded due to the underreporting and mishandling of the murders of Black trans women. By highlighting this distressing reality, Lizzo underscores the urgent need for organizations like the Marsha P. Johnson Institute to address systemic issues and provide essential support for marginalized communities and educates her millions of fans who are sure to tune in.

The Emmy winner’s financial contribution alone would have been a significant gesture, yet she goes beyond monetary support. By actively promoting the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, she ensures that its mission reaches a wider audience. Lizzo’s dedication to uplifting minorities and addressing the struggles faced by those in need exemplifies her commitment to social justice. Her tireless activism is not only impactful but also life-saving, as she fearlessly confronts the issues that harm individuals in society.

For Lizzo, advocating for equality and empowering underrepresented communities is just another day’s work. Her unyielding support for the LGBTQ community, particularly for Black trans people, reinforces her status as one of their staunchest allies, and it sets her apart in the pop landscape. As she revives her Juneteenth Giveback campaign, Lizzo once again proves that she not only talks the talk but walks the walk.